“You would like to think that Odegaard will get a start,” Campbell tips midfielder to start against Leeds

Kevin Campbell has tipped Martin Odegaard to earn his first Arsenal start when the Gunners face Leeds United this weekend.

The Norwegian joined them on loan from Real Madrid last month as he bids to get regular playing time.

Mikel Arteta has shown a commitment to using him by substituting him on in two of Arsenal’s last three matches.

But he came to the Emirates to play more often, and Campbell reckons that he might get the chance to play against Marcelo Bielsa’s team from the start.

He said that Emile Smith Rowe has gotten a lot of football recently and that could open the door for Odegaard to play.

Arteta might be in a dilemma about starting both players, but the former Arsenal man is convinced that Odegaard deserves to play.

He says if he cannot get a start, then he should be given at least 45 minutes to show what he can do.

“You would like to think that Odegaard will get a start,” he told Football Insider.

“Emile Smith-Rowe has played a lot of football of late and Odegaard looked exciting against Aston Villa.

“Will Arteta tinker with the system a little bit to get them both in there? Or, will he give Odegaard some more minutes. The young lad deserves it.

“I think he will start or at the very least get a half against Leeds on Sunday.”