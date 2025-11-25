‘You would need to ask him’ Lee Dixon baffled by one Arsenal summer transfer

Kepa Arrizabalaga entered the Premier League as the most expensive goalkeeper in football history when he joined Chelsea, a move that carried significant expectation. Despite the scale of that transfer, his time in England has not placed him among the league’s most celebrated performers, and he now serves as a backup at Arsenal. His career had appeared to gain renewed direction during a loan spell at Bournemouth last season, where he performed well, and he had previously completed a loan move to Real Madrid while remaining a Chelsea player. Even so, when the most recent summer window opened, he did not attract strong interest from major clubs, leaving him with limited options as he considered his next steps.

Limited opportunities at Arsenal

Although waiting longer might have allowed other opportunities to emerge, Kepa chose to join Arsenal. This decision surprised many observers because the club already had a firmly established first choice. David Raya has collected back-to-back Golden Gloves, which made it clear that opportunities for Kepa would be scarce. The Spaniard agreed to the move despite knowing that he would almost certainly not play regularly. His current situation reflects that reality, as he now rarely receives a chance to feature. For those assessing his career trajectory, the transfer remains difficult to interpret given the minimal likelihood of securing meaningful minutes.

Reaction to Kepa’s decision

The move has also puzzled former professionals. As quoted by Metro Sport, Lee Dixon said, ‘You would need to ask him what his reasons were because I do not know. I do not know why you would, at the stage of his career, make that decision.’ He continued, ‘He’s never going to play. He’s only going to play if David Raya gets injured. So why would you want to do that?’

Kepa’s choice highlights the complex considerations that players must weigh when balancing playing time with other professional factors. While those reasons may remain personal, the lack of opportunities at Arsenal ensures that his decision continues to attract scrutiny and raises questions about the long-term direction of his career.

