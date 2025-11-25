Arsenal News Gooner News

‘You would need to ask him’ Lee Dixon baffled by one Arsenal summer transfer

(Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Kepa Arrizabalaga entered the Premier League as the most expensive goalkeeper in football history when he joined Chelsea, a move that carried significant expectation. Despite the scale of that transfer, his time in England has not placed him among the league’s most celebrated performers, and he now serves as a backup at Arsenal. His career had appeared to gain renewed direction during a loan spell at Bournemouth last season, where he performed well, and he had previously completed a loan move to Real Madrid while remaining a Chelsea player. Even so, when the most recent summer window opened, he did not attract strong interest from major clubs, leaving him with limited options as he considered his next steps.

Limited opportunities at Arsenal

Although waiting longer might have allowed other opportunities to emerge, Kepa chose to join Arsenal. This decision surprised many observers because the club already had a firmly established first choice. David Raya has collected back-to-back Golden Gloves, which made it clear that opportunities for Kepa would be scarce. The Spaniard agreed to the move despite knowing that he would almost certainly not play regularly. His current situation reflects that reality, as he now rarely receives a chance to feature. For those assessing his career trajectory, the transfer remains difficult to interpret given the minimal likelihood of securing meaningful minutes.

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Reaction to Kepa’s decision

The move has also puzzled former professionals. As quoted by Metro Sport, Lee Dixon said, ‘You would need to ask him what his reasons were because I do not know. I do not know why you would, at the stage of his career, make that decision.’ He continued, ‘He’s never going to play. He’s only going to play if David Raya gets injured. So why would you want to do that?’

Kepa’s choice highlights the complex considerations that players must weigh when balancing playing time with other professional factors. While those reasons may remain personal, the lack of opportunities at Arsenal ensures that his decision continues to attract scrutiny and raises questions about the long-term direction of his career.

__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Souness
Souness refuses to rule Liverpool out as Arsenal’s challengers
Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand names one of Arsenal’s most underrated players
Viktor Gyokeres chases after Alexander Isak after Sweden international scores a goal.
Arsenal Dodged a Bullet by Cooling Interest in £125m PL Star
Posted by

Tags Kepa Arrizabalaga Lee Dixon

6 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Perhaps he’s just satisfied with seeing his career out, living comfortably in a very nice part of the country on a decent salary..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors