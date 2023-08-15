You would think we had lost judging by some Arsenal fans reactions to “only” winning 2-1

If you want to know why I think Arsenal won’t win the title, some Gooners gave me plenty of evidence this weekend.
I have always stressed, we possess some of the best young talent in the division, but history shows that when our youthful squad is put under any pressure, we are mentally not strong enough to cope.
Last campaign we got 50 points by Xmas by being under the radar, no one expecting us to challenge for the Prem.
Now we have a massive spotlight on us to at least be Man City’s closest competition in the title race. Drop points this season and everyone wants to know why.
Never has the level of expectation been more apparent than the reaction to our opener on Saturday.
Wherever it’s fan channels on YouTube, Tweets on Twitter or comments on this platform, you would have thought we had lost to Nottm Forest the way some of our fanbase were acting.
In reality we won 2-1 in a match we controlled, only conceding from a counterattack and Ramsdale barely having to make a save.
Even after their goal, I don’t recall us hanging on like some have tried to portray.
Even with 8 minutes of added time, this narrative that Forest were close to an equaliser is simply fantasy.
A couple of times they lofted the ball into the air and each time we dealt with it.
The notion that we should be disappointed that we didn’t win by a bigger margin is naive, arrogant, or both.
It’s naive because it’s showing a lack of understanding of how this League works. It’s viewed as one of the most competitive in the world because even those expected to battle relegation possess quality where a player can produce a moment of magic, like Elanga did for his assist.
This is the same Forest who beat us in April.
We couldn’t beat Southampton in two attempts, and they are in the Championship.
It happens.
That’s why I predicted 2-1 because our failure to kill of games is quite common.
There are a lot of reasons to be positive about the future in North London at the moment, but let’s make this clear, we are not a good enough team to be putting our nose up to three points against anyone.
I can name you a lot better teams we have had then the current one who didn’t always blow their opponents away 4-0!
Two decades ago, even the Invincibles sometimes had to grind out wins.
You can understand why rival fans laugh at us when we fall flat on our face because, let’s be honest, complaining that we ‘only’ won 2-1 shows an unlikeable aspect of certain personalities.
Take the emotion out of your outlook.
If any other team had gone 20 years without a title, 6 years outside the top 4 and were acting like a 2-1 win in the League was now above them, we would point out how cocky that is?
The Gunners were not perfect at the weekend but certainly were not bad.
We didn’t need to get out of second gear and have been able to win without being at our best.
That’s a good thing.
Imagine the reaction had we lost?
Just be humble guys.
Dan
I guess many fans expected the team to score more than two goals, after the total domination display in the first half and after signing three high-profile players
I also believe they blamed Arteta for using the unusual 2-3-4-1 formation when we had the ball and wanted him to employ our old 4-2-3-1 formation with Partey/ Rice as the double-pivot:
…….…………..……. Ramsdale
………………. White ……..… Saliba
…………. Partey .… Rice …. Timber
Saka . Odegaard . Havertz . Martinelli
…………………………. Nketiah
Fortunately, the adventurous tactic worked and I expect him to utilize the same one at Selhurst Park
“Even after their goal, I don’t recall us hanging on like some have tried to portray”
This is how I saw it as well – we weren’t under significant threat, and the reaction after the game was definitely over the top.
I think the disappointment is simply because we were so dominant, and then dropped. We didn’t show the intensity to go in for the kill, which we will need to show at times during the season. It just creates doubt, which seemed unnecessary.
I will say I was disappointed with the goal we conceded – it was something like 2 vs 5 in our favour, and we weren’t able to control the situation – it looked like complacency from the defenders.
+1 goal difference against a relegation contender. If we don’t get goals from the likes of Forest where are we going to get them?
It’s the first game of the season! And going by your flawed logic, I guess we’ll definitely struggle to score all season.
Clearly massive problems for Ten Hag as well, only scoring one against Wolves.
What the super negative fans are completely forgetting is that we were/are integrating 3 new signings into the starting XI. They’ve only played two competitive games together. It will take time before we’re properly up and running.
Off topic – MA is getting no luck with injuries. Looks like Timber will miss the majority of the season.
Either we keep employing the worst medical staff in the game, or I am starting to think that we’re truly cursed!
Dan, as far as I am aware, not one fan has complained about the three points we obtained against Forest.
Neither is it “arrogance” to expect a win against ANY opposition, especially at home.
It’s the way we won that’s the issue, along with the selection of players.
We have the second most valuable squad of players in the world, at least that’s what we are told and the second or third most valuable player in the world, again, if we believe what we are told, in Saka.
We spent over £200,000,000 in this window alone and have added some excellent signings to the squad that finished 2nd last season….. the squad that beat Forest 5-0 at The Emirates.
We saw just what this new squad can do last week at Wembley and I was not being “arrogant” when I expected to see a team valued so highly, monetary wise, come out and perform in the same way that City did against Burnley.
We should have beaten them easily, but missed so many chances and ended up defending a 2-1 lead.
Why?
Because the boss tinkered with the set up and played square pegs in round holes?
Maybe so.
Because of the injury to Timber?
Maybe so?
Because fans were “arrogant” in assuming that we would beat Forest by more than one goal?
I don’t think so?
With the players at our disposal, we should expect better than what we received on Saturday… that’s not “arrogance” that should be a fact.
Not arrogant to expect a win …. we did win ?
Do you know the Invincible season ?
Even that team didnt win 4-0 every week
Leicester got relegated that season … We drew 1-1 away with them and beat them 2-1 at home
Yes, we did win… did I say we didn’t win? I just compared our 5-0 win last season to our 2-1 win this season, with over £200,000,000 of great new signings to boost us further.
The Invincibles? Now that WAS a squad that had arrogance, simply because they were allowed to play and express themselves in the way that suited their play. No tinkering needed.
You didn’t address the point that, if one accepts your argument about being arrogant fans, that view didn’t influence one iota the result of the game.
All PL clubs are settling in their new signings, so let’s not use that as an excuse – wasn’t it the Forests goalkeepers first game between the sticks?
I happen to believe that our current squad is good enough to achieve a better result than 2-1 against Forest… that doesn’t make me arrogant – rather it makes me a supporter who expects more from a squad of players reported to be the second most valuable in the world.
During the match I was supporting every player out there, along with the manager who has developed this squad, so where does the arrogance that you so scornfully put on anyone who has suggested we should have done better come from?
Its called discussion and opinion to what happened. Its normal. Thus site and millions of others would be redundant if we didn’t have it.
Maybe if we came back from 0 – 1 to win 2 – 1, we would have appreciated the win more !
The truth is that this league is not going to be easy for anyone. We should be prepared for the unexpected.
See what happened at OT last night. Who ever expected a “disorganized” Wolves to give United such a big scare? Certainly I didn’t.
To everyone complaining save your energy because we are going to see a lot of tinkering and twisting in our team this season … Players will play in different position either you all like it or not and there is nothing you can do about it other than complain.. so this is just the beginning of many rants to come the Manager’s way this season but at the end the manager do not care or need your blessing to play any player in any position he sees deem fit for a match .. There is a reason he’s the manager and you’re not.
I don’t believe that anyone is complaining about the win…it’s more a case of the manner of the win.
Our goals resulted from two pieces of individual brilliance otherwise we passed the ball around far too slowly and predictably… and had very little zip or clear methodology in our play.
The second half was particularly poor where Arsenal seemed to just sit back and enjoy the fact that everything was all too easy.
What’s the point of having a winning system of play…bringing in new better players who can supposedly take that system to new levels and then completely change it.
The “elephant in the room” this Season will,unfortunately,always be Kai Havertz….A really good quality “jack of all trades” but “a master of none”…Not a good enough finisher or physical enough to play as a number 9…Not dynamic enough on the ball to play as a left sided number 8.But £65m means that he has to be played to the detriment of other players and their natural positions.Arteta has got carried away by his own coaching ability thinking he can turn Harverz into a cross betwen Van Persie and Bergkamp.The money would have been better utilised by offering it to Brentford for Toney….As the season goes on we will have a chronic need for an aggressive number 9 who can offer something a little different in attack without the need to tinker too much with our tactics and formation.
JOEL, up and until your appraisal of Havertz, I agree 100% with you.
Havertz is another discussion my friend