Arsenal keeper Karl Hein enjoyed a confident clean sheet in Dubai plus dream penalty shootout

Young Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein enjoyed keeping a clean sheet in Dubai Super Cup by Michelle

Arsenal played Lyon in a Dubai Super Cup friendly yesterday, with an Arsenal win of 3-0 over the French side.

With Matt Turner and Aaron Ramsdale involved in the World Cup, 20 year old Hein certainly used his opportunity to shine and he did not disappoint, keeping a clean sheet through the match and saving 4 spot kicks in the shootout, securing a bonus point for Arsenal in the tournament.

Hein was named Estonian Young Player of the Year in 2021, and he is a regular for Estonia at senior international level, making his senior debut in August 2020.

All games in this friendly tournament in Dubai end in penalties, regardless of full-time score. After playing the full 90 minutes in Karl spoke to Arsenal Media…

Discussing our Gunners performance Hein said Yeah, the boys did really well for the first 70 minutes I believe when the first team players were on – did an excellent job. First half, we were excellent. We were aggressive, we scored goals. Second half, the under-21 boys came on and finished it off really well. I think we were really solid to the end.

On the shootout and saving those penalties, he continued Yeah, absolutely. We don’t get penalty shootouts often so I think it’s a really, really good idea from the tournament to implement that penalty shootout. So yeah, I think it was a great experience. A bit of a different scenario with the penalty shootout. We managed to win so everything is good.

Oh, yes. I mean, as a goalkeeper you have to be confident and do the best to save the penalties.

On the opportunity to shine saying Yeah, you could say that. Matty did really well. Unfortunately, he got knocked out. And Rambo has been with England so yeah, it is an opportunity for me, which I’m really grateful about.

And on being in Dubai It’s been hot! It’s been quite tough. Tough training in the hot weather is a bit different, but it’s another preseason because of the World Cup. We can take advantage of it. And on his development saying Yeah. Well, that’s my aim to be the number one in the future, so I am doing my best to develop and grow.

Hein is certainly a young player with an eye firmly fixed on his future for club and country. Who knows, after that performance he may get off the bench a little bit more moving forward?

