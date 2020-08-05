Young Arsenal stars beat Aubameyang and Lacazette in shirt sales

Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka are probably the most popular players at Arsenal at the moment if shirt sales are anything to go by.

The youngsters have been in fine form for the Gunners this season and after the club released their new jersey for next season, it has emerged that both players have beaten the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in shirt sales.

Talk Sport claims that Tierney’s number 3 jersey has sold more than any other Arsenal player, while Saka’s number 77 jersey comes second in shirt sales, so far.

Aubameyang is probably the most popular player in the team if you ask a random football fan.

However, the striker’s future is up in the air after he entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

The club has been in talks with him over a new deal and they remain hopeful that he will sign the deal in the coming weeks.

Lacazette has two more years left on his current deal, however, the Gunners might want to hand him a new deal before they get themselves into a similar situation that they are in with Aubameyang now.

This has been a breakout season for both Tierney and Saka and both players will become even more important to the club heading into the future.