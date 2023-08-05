Young Arsenal trio join Watford Women FC on dual-registration loan deals by Michelle

In a bid to give their youngsters much-needed experience and game-time, Jonas Eidevall and Arsenal decision-makers have sanctioned loan deals for some of their promising youngsters.

Just the other day, we noted that midfielder Freya Godfrey had joined Charlton on a season-long loan deal. Following Freya on a loan exit is the trio of Michelle Agyemang, Laila Harbert, and Katie Reid. The three youngsters are set to sign for Watford on dual registrations (meaning they can still play and train with Arsenal).

Agyemang is already representing England; she’s featured for England U-17. At Watford, she can continue to develop after showing a glimpse of brilliance last season when she scored for Arsenal in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup tie.

Hebert, who’s been featuring in Arsenal women’s training, can now get a chance for regular minutes, while Reid can continue to establish herself as a top defender, as she showed the world by featuring for England in the U-17 Euros back in May.

In light of these exits, one may ask, What about the arrivals? After signing Amanda Ilestedt from PSG, Cloe Lacasse from Benfica, and Alessia Russo from Manchester United, there have been no other incomings, but that could change. I bet Jonas Eidevall has seen one or two quality stars in the World Cup he can sign next season to help end Arsenal’s wait to win the WSL title. The word is that Arsenal are still very much in the market for another midfielder and another defender, within the summer transfer window..

