Young Dane shines for Arsenal Women in first full start of the WSL season for Gunners

Arsenal Women began their Continental Cup defense with a 3-1 victory over Bristol City on Thursday night, 9th November. Frida Maanum opened the scoring in the 27th minute, and Lotte Wubben Moy extended the lead nine minutes later. Bristol City attempted a comeback, with Sille Struck scoring in the 70th minute, but the recovery was foiled when Stina Blackstenius scored Arsenal’s third in the fifth minute of added time.

Many players shone throughout that game, but one in particular who stood out for me was Katherine Kuhl. She put in a lot of effort, tackling and closing down players. Her footwork was flawless. After the game, Arsenal Women ‘s head coach Jonas Eidevall complimented her on her improvement, qualities, and professionalism in training, despite the fact that she hasn’t play much of late.

“For me, Ke has all the attributes in order to be a great Arsenal player. She’s so comfortable on the ball; she’s so comfortable operating in small spaces; and her work rate is phenomenal. She can cover so much distance.

“Where I think she has improved a lot is with her decision-making, knowing what to do with the ball, and finding when it’s good to have a forward pass.

“One thing I say with Ke is that she’s such a good trainer. I think sometimes you see how people apply themselves in training day in, day out, and you know that’s a blueprint for becoming a really successful football player. She definitely follows that book.”

When I was watching the young Dane, I believed she deserved more game time than the 12 minutes she had played since the season started. Notably, she had yet to experience WSL football this season. She was an instant hit after signing from Nordsjaelland in January, making 11 league appearances and helping Arsenal finish third despite their injury woes.

I remember reading a a comment somewhere saying: “Katherine Kuhl is now more solid than Kim & Lia put together.”

We must advocate for Kuhl to start on Sunday. Do you agree Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

