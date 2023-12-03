Young Gunner captains England Women U19s to victory over Sweden, and scores!

The England Women U19s are currently on international duty, competing in the Algarve Cup, playing against the Netherlands, Sweden & Portugal. The squad includes 6 young Arsenal Women:

Defender Katie Reid (Arsenal, dual registered with Watford)

(Arsenal, dual registered with Watford) Midfielders Araya Dennis (Arsenal, dual registered with Crystal Palace), Maddy Earl (Arsenal), Laila Harbert (Arsenal, dual registered with Watford)

(Arsenal, dual registered with Crystal Palace), (Arsenal), (Arsenal, dual registered with Watford) Forwards Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal, dual registered with Watford), Freya Godfrey (Arsenal, loan to Charlton Athletic)

See full England Women U19s squad here.

The young Lionesses drew 2-2 against Portugal on 28th November, then went on to defeat Sweden 5-1 on 1st December. See brief match reports here.

Arsenal Women’s Freya Godfrey captains the young Lionesses and has scored in both matches so far. Our young Gunner posted the following on X – obviously very happy with her and her fellow Lionesses win over Sweden, and rightly so!

Araya Dennis also scored and got an assist in the match against Sweden.

Grateful for the opportunity to lead these girls out, even better to get the win and a goal🦁 pic.twitter.com/XL09VOa1i9 — Freya Godfrey (@freyagodfreyyy) December 1, 2023

England Women U19s will face the Netherlands at Estadio da Nora on Monday 4th December (1pm GMT) to conclude the international break.

Go our young Gunners! Do you think the future looks very bright Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

