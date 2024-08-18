Promising Young Arsenal striker, Isabella Fisher, joins Ipswich Town Women for 2024-25 season

Ipswich Town Women, in need of a striker to bolster their attack, have signed Arsenal youngster Isabella Fisher. The young Gunner has joined Ipswich on a dual registration basis for the 2024–25 season.

Despite being only 17, the up-and-coming striker is already attracting a lot of attention. Last season, she scored 13 goals in 10 games as the Arsenal U-16s went undefeated and rose to the top of the FA Girls’ England Talent Pathway League.

In addition to her successes with the Arsenal youngsters, she shone in international football this summer with the England U-17. She was part of the junior England squad that finished second in the UEFA Women’s Championship. Many football fans were astounded by her 9-minute hat-trick against Sweden during the group round.

That said, for the next few months, she will continue her development with Ipswich. The Tractor women are hopeful about Isabella’s potential addition to their team, and their manager, Joe Sheehan, has spoken glowingly about the young Gunner, whom he believes would contribute something to his squad.

“Isabella is a really promising young centre-forward who is very highly regarded at Arsenal,” manager Joe Sheehan said.

“She has had some great experiences over the last year with England and has scored a lot of goals to help them qualify for the World Cup later this year in the Dominican Republic.

“She is a strong player, has good variety in her play, and we’re thankful Arsenal have trusted us to help develop her over the season.

“We’re really excited to work with her, and we think she will have a really positive impact on our squad over the course of the season.”

When Ipswich face Oxford in the FAWNL Premier Division this Sunday, I bet die-hard Gooners will have the opportunity to watch Isabella make her debut.

Michelle M

