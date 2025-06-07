Young Gunner makes the England U21squad ahead of the European Championship

Ethan Nwaneri has been named in the England Under-21 squad for the upcoming European Championship in Slovakia, marking another major milestone in what has been a remarkable year for the Arsenal teenager.

The tournament kicks off on 11th June, with the Young Lions beginning their campaign the following day against Czechia. As defending champions, England will be aiming to retain their title, and they’ll need to hit the ground running in a tightly packed group schedule. After their opener, they’ll face Slovenia on 15th June, before rounding off the group stage with a heavyweight clash against Germany on 18th June.

For Nwaneri, the competition presents an opportunity to cement his place within the national youth setup, following a rapid rise over the past twelve months.

A star is born

Still only 18, Nwaneri made his England U21 debut in March and marked his second appearance with a goal against Portugal. Despite limited game time at that level so far, he’s already shown his ability to make an impact on the international stage.

His call-up is fully deserved after a breakout campaign at club level. In a season disrupted by injuries to key players, Nwaneri was thrust into the spotlight far earlier than expected, and he handled it with impressive maturity. Across all competitions, he featured 37 times for Arsenal, scoring nine goals and adding two assists.

What made his emergence even more exciting was the variety and quality of his contributions. His stunning long-range strike against Manchester City in February will live long in the memory, but he also delivered in Europe and in domestic cups. He scored in every competition he featured in, offering a glimpse of his immense potential as a future star of the Arsenal frontline.

How much should Arsenal lean on him?

With his stock rising fast, questions are already being asked about how Arsenal should manage his development next season. Toward the end of the campaign, Nwaneri’s appearances became more limited, a deliberate move by the club to protect him from burnout.

But after proving himself capable of influencing big matches, should he be handed a more prominent role next term? Or is it still too soon?

Arteta and his coaching staff will need to strike the right balance. The talent is clearly there, but managing expectations and workload will be key to ensuring Nwaneri’s long-term growth.

Either way, his call-up to England’s U21 squad is another huge step forward. And with more big-stage experience on the horizon this summer, the future is looking very bright indeed for Arsenal’s youngest rising star.

How involved should Nwaneri be next season, Gooners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

