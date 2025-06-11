Young Gunner reveals the impact Mikel Arteta has made on his Arsenal career

Ethan Nwaneri has praised Mikel Arteta’s attention to detail and credited the Arsenal manager for the positive influence on his rapid development at the club.

The young midfielder had a breakout 2024/25 campaign. Coming into the season, he had made just two substitute appearances, one of which made history, as he became the youngest player to feature in the Premier League.

But in the just-concluded season, he featured 37 times, scored 9 goals, and provided two assists. It was a remarkable rise for a player who only turned 18 in March 2025.

“He’s elevated my game”

In an interview with The Athletic, Nwaneri opened up on several topics, including the role Arteta has played in shaping his progress.

“There’s a lot to learn from Mikel,” he said. “If you ever met him, you’d see how intense he is. He’s so good with his words and he knows what he’s saying. He’s elevated my game, definitely. There’s so much, not even just tactically but mentally too.”

He continued: “On a personal level, he’s helped me a lot. He’s really big on body language and the way he presents himself. He puts that onto me. Before, maybe the way I’d walk or slouch a bit or just the way I’d be sitting, he’s onto everything. That’s helped me just sharpen up in my mind and it’s helped me a lot.”

Nwaneri ready to keep pushing forward

Despite some concerns around his heavy minutes last season, Nwaneri handled the pressure impressively. Some questioned whether too much game time might affect his long-term development, but the teenager rose to the challenge and proved he belongs at the top level.

With Arteta guiding him, the 18-year-old has the perfect mentor to continue his growth. The future looks bright.

Looking ahead, Nwaneri will aim to continue his upward trajectory at Arsenal, but for now, his focus shifts to international duty. He’s expected to play a leading role for England’s U-21 side in the European Championship, which kicked off on 11th June.

What do you think of Nwaneri’s praise for Arteta, Gooners? Is this partnership key to unlocking his full potential?

