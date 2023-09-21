Young Gunners representing Arsenal in England Women U19 friendlies

The other day, we revealed only Alessia Russo will be representing Arsenal Women in the England Women’s National Team this international break, with Lotte Wubben-Moy not linking up with the team due to injury. However, there are also four of our young Gunners who have been called up and are also set to represent the Arsenal, featuring for England Women U-19.

Araya Dennis (who’s on dual registration with us and Crystal Palace), Katie Reid (who’s on dual registration with us and Watford), and Maddy Earl and Freya Godfrey (who’s on loan at Charlton) received call-ups from the England Women’s U-19 head coach Amy Merricks, to feature in friendly games against Denmark (which was played yesterday) and Germany (on the 26th September). These friendlies are a preparation for the UEFA Women’s U-19 Euro Qualifiers set for October, when they’ll face Wales, Czechia, and Greece.

Araya, Katie, Maddy, Freya, and their U-19 teammates put up a 5-star performance against the Danish U-19s. They effortlessly beat them 5-0 in a game in which all the Gunner women were in the starting lineup except Godfrey. That said, it is worth noting that Dennis, who’s been impressive so far this season at Palace, scored a brace; Godfrey also got a goal after being introduced as a substitute.

That’s an excellent start to this international break. Hopefully, come the 26th, the German U-19s will have nothing to take from that game but a big Loss.

COYGW!

