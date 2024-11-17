Young guns combine for England with Nwaneri scoring during this International break

The International fixtures are in full swing which will only mean that it’s not long now till we welcome back club football. ‘Til then however we can proceed to quench our insatiable thirst for football a little bit with the international games.

There are not as many gooners representing England like in the previous break,s due to mainly injuries. Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka were set to represent the Three Lions, but unfortunately pulled out due to injury complications suffered against Chelsea.

Furthermore players like Takehiro Tomiyasu and Riccardo Calafiori haven’t been able to feature due to injuries suffered a while back. This doesn’t mean we don’t have any representatives however, the likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel and Leandro Trossard are some of the big names all helping the national sides in this set of international fixtures, but it has been the young guns who have impressed so far.

Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri were both in action for the England under-19s yesterday and the gooners will be surprised to see them combine for the Young Lions’ opening goal against Bulgaria U19. Ethan Nwneri scored their Equaliser from a Lewis-Skelly assist after they went behind to an early goal. That goal was to prove vital as it provided the platform for a comeback victory for the Young Lions.

The fact they both combined for the goal just shows the amazing chemistry between the two, understandable given they both are Hale Enders and I’m sure we will be hoping they can carry this on for as long as possible into their Arsenal careers!

