Young Lioness set to sign first professional contract with Eidevall’s Arsenal Women by Michelle

Freya Godfrey, a promising young winger who has represented England at the youth level, is on the verge of signing her first professional contract with Arsenal, according to Telegraph Sport‘s Tom Garry.

Having recently celebrated her 18th birthday, Godfrey made her debut for Arsenal Women as a substitute in their Women’s Super League match against Brighton & Hove Albion in May, where our Gunners won 4-0. , allowing them to leapfrog Manchester City to take 3rd place in the WSL. It was upon Godfrey’s return to Arsenal, following the conclusion of her season-long loan spell with Ipswich Town, where she played for the third-tier side, that she made her top-flight football debut. See an excited, and very proud, Freya speaking after her Arsenal senior-team debut below: