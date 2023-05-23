Young Lioness set to sign first professional contract with Eidevall’s Arsenal Women by Michelle
Freya Godfrey, a promising young winger who has represented England at the youth level, is on the verge of signing her first professional contract with Arsenal, according to Telegraph Sport‘s Tom Garry.
Having recently celebrated her 18th birthday, Godfrey made her debut for Arsenal Women as a substitute in their Women’s Super League match against Brighton & Hove Albion in May, where our Gunners won 4-0. , allowing them to leapfrog Manchester City to take 3rd place in the WSL. It was upon Godfrey’s return to Arsenal, following the conclusion of her season-long loan spell with Ipswich Town, where she played for the third-tier side, that she made her top-flight football debut. See an excited, and very proud, Freya speaking after her Arsenal senior-team debut below:
One of our own, @freyagodfreyyy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/omtXFBd5Vs
— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 10, 2023
In women’s football, regulations stipulate that WSL clubs are unable to offer professional contracts to players until they reach the age of 18. This situation placed Arsenal in a potentially precarious position, as they risked losing Godfrey on a free transfer despite her having joined the club at 13 years of age. Rest assured, the signing of this young talent is a very valuable asset for our Gunners in the medium to long term..
COYGW!!
Michelle Maxwell
Michelle Maxwell
