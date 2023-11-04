Youngster gets another chance to train with Arsenal first team

Bradley Ibrahim appears to be edging closer to making his first-team league debut for Arsenal as he continues to be included in senior squad training sessions.

The teenager is regarded as one of the top talents emerging from the Arsenal youth ranks. Mikel Arteta is actively scouting the best-performing players in the academy, and he is committed to promoting those he deems ready for a step up to the senior team.

Ibrahim has consistently impressed whenever called upon to play for the various age-group teams, and this has earned him the opportunity to train with the senior squad.

Arsenal Youth has reported that he was part of the senior team’s training as they prepared for the upcoming match against Newcastle United this weekend.

While the match against Newcastle is expected to be a challenging one for Arteta’s side, it might be a bit early for Ibrahim to feature in the first team. However, given the injuries to Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey, he could find himself included in the squad and potentially on the bench.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ibrahim has earned a chance to train with the senior team and deserves it as much as anyone else.

If the youngster keeps doing well among his mates, he could earn a full debut in the coming weeks and months.

———————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…