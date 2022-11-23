Youngster insists he joined Arsenal to become one of the best

Lino Sousa joined Arsenal at the start of this year as a 16-year-old from the West Brom U18s and has had a fast start to his life at the London club.

He did not take long before being named the captain of the U18s at the Emirates.

Shortly afterwards, he was promoted to the grade above and has travelled with the first team for a Europa League game.

The left-back is still just 17 and is one player Mikel Arteta has a keen interest in, which is a good thing.

He sat down to speak about his whirlwind year and admits things have happened very fast, but he expects to be better after moving to a top club.

He tells The Athletic:

“Everything has happened so quickly that you don’t really have time to think about it.

“Only when you get a break is when you get a chance to think about how far you’ve come and how much you’ve achieved in such a short amount of time.

“There were always going to be a few learning curves coming from West Brom to Arsenal. It’s a big step up. But to be the best player (you can be), you’ve got to be around the best. Training with the first team helps as well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sousa is one of our best youth team players now and his career seems to be progressing as we want.

The youngster can tell that he is doing the right thing and the smart thing for him to do now is to ensure he remains focused.

As he is given a few chances to mix with the big boys, he will be smart to learn as much as possible from them.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Jesus and Martinelli training with the Brilliant Brazilians in Qatar.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids