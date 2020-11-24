Youngster tipped to be a key member of the Arsenal first team

Arsenal has, for many years, been the team that hands first-team chances to youngsters.

The likes of Cesc Fabregas have been allowed to flourish from a very young age and they have gone on to make a name for themselves.

Bukayo Saka also broke into the club’s first team as a teenage star and he is one of their key players now, despite being just 19.

Joe Willock is another top player that is currently at the club and Kevin Campbell believes that the England Under 21 star has a bright future at the Emirates.

Willock has been a part of the first team since Mikel Arteta has been the club’s manager.

The youngster is still yet to be a regular, but Campbell admires him a lot and he is confident that the midfielder will break into the team and become a key member of the squad eventually.

“I am a big fan of Willock’s but the team is not playing well enough to make life easy for him,” he told Football Insider.

“If a young player comes into a team that is playing well it makes life a lot easier. He did OK at best. You need him to be coming into a team that is performing and Arsenal are not at the races right now.

“I think Willock has a huge future in football.

“He is a rare gem. There are very few midfielders like him who run in behind and take a chance. He makes a centre-forward’s life easy.

“It will take a bit of time for him to get used to first-team football but once he does, he will be a very, very important for Arsenal.”