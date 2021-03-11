‘Your big move will come’ – Arsenal target warned off rushing move

Tariq Lamptey has been urged not to leave Brighton this summer despite reported interest from Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

The 20 year-old left Chelsea just over 12 months ago to join the Seagulls, and has earned plaudits for his performances.

The Blues had Reece James vying with Cesar Azpilicueta for first-team minutes at the time, so the youngster decided to accept a move where he would stand a better chance of regular playing time, and he has shown that the decision was the correct one.

Now the bigger clubs are circling in hope of signing the young defender, Bobby Zamora has claimed that he should overlook their interest in favour of the regular playing time that he is receiving at Brighton at present.

“At 20 years of age, Tariq Lamptey just has to be playing as much football as he possibly can, and I think Brighton is a great platform for him for the time being,” Zamora told Ladbrokes at the launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Southampton v Brighton (via CaughtOffside).

“He’s been massively missed this season on that right-hand side, and I know he’s been linked with Arsenal and even Bayern Munich in the last few weeks. But for me, he needs to be playing regularly, and I don’t think that would be the case if he was to join one of those bigger sides right now.

“I look at the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, for instance. At Chelsea he played a few games and scored a few goals and there was so much hype about him but nothing really happened. But he’s now been given an opportunity with Fulham where he’s playing week-in, week-out and it’s only making him a better player.

“For me I’d say stay at Brighton, you’re loved, you’re thought highly of and the manager clearly wants you to play a key role. Just keep plugging away and your big move will come but there’s no rush, and at 20 years of age you’re lucky to be playing in the Premier League.”

It seems as though Zamora doesn’t believe that Arsenal would be able to offer the youngster a regular starting role, but I would be shocked if we kept both Bellerin and signed him, which would leave the door open for him to be straight into the team.

Would Lamptey not be a regular first-team player at Arsenal? Would you take him over Bellerin?

Patrick