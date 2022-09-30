“You’re going to see what a derby is.” Arsenal man says they are talking about the Tottenham match

Gabriel Jesus has spoken about Arsenal’s match against Tottenham this weekend and he expects the game to be tough.

It would be the Brazilian’s first North London Derby and it offers him a chance to become an idol for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal has not lost at home to Spurs in a long time and their current form suggests they could get another win here.

Brazil rested Jesus in the last international break, so it should refresh him for the fixture and he seems prepared.

Speaking ahead of the game, he tells ESPN Brasil:

“All the players are talking about the derby.

“It’s all about the derby. ‘You’re going to see what a derby is. Derby, derby…’”

I’ve had some experience of derbies, like when I played for Palmeiras, [Manchester] City and Brazil.

“I know what a derby is, but I never played one Arsenal versus Tottenham here. So, it will be my first and I hope to get the win, not only in my first but all the derbies that I will play.”

Tottenham cannot be underestimated, and they remain unbeaten in the league this season on pure merit.

However, we are at the top of the league table for a reason as well, and this game gives us the chance to show we mean business.

It would be a tough one, but it helps that a key player like Jesus understands what it means.