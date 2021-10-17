‘You’re not for me’ – Former favourite claimed to never play for Arsenal again

Danny Mills claims that Hector Bellerin will not don the Arsenal jersey again, and that Mikel Arteta will have told him as such.

The Spanish defender left to join Real Betis on an initial loan deal this summer before the Gunners moved to bring in Takehiro Tomiyasu in his place.

That move appears to have been a shrewd one after the Japan international it the ground running, quickly becoming somewhat of a fans favourite, something that Bellerin himself was once too.

The 26 year-old broke into the fold in north London after taking full advantage of injuries to both Mathieu Debuchy Nacho Monreal and Calum Chambers back in 2014, and was amongst the club’s best players for his initial first two seasons, earning a place in the PFA Team of the Year in only his second term.

Unfortunately for Hector, injuries creeped into his game, and while he appeared to take his initial absences in his stride and return to form reasonably swiftly, it didn’t take too long before his performance level began to suffer.

Former England defender Mills now believes that Arteta has told Bellerin that he has no role in his first-team plans, as he told the Football Insider.

When asked if Danny Mills swiftly stated: “Yes{Hector has played his last Arsenal match}. I’m assuming he’s had discussions with Mikel Arteta and he’s said ‘Look, you’re not for me. Whatever you do, I’m going in a different direction, you’re not for me’.

“That’s how it goes sometimes. As long as the manager is honest about it you can then start to make other plans.

“You might not like it but the game is about opinions and if he’s not for Mikel Arteta and he’s told him that and he’s given him the opportunity to leave…

“Not every manager is going to like you. They’ve brought in another right-back too.”

Do any of you believe that Bellerin could earn a place in Arteta’s first-team plans after a season in Spain?

Patrick