“You’re only as good as your team.” Xhaka aims dig at Arsenal

Granit Xhaka has aimed a sly dig at Arsenal as he closes in on a move to AS Roma.

The Swiss midfielder is the subject of interest from Jose Mourinho’s new club ahead of the next campaign.

He is one of the important players at Arsenal, but the Gunners are prepared to allow him to leave for a fee.

Sun Sports reports that he is set to move to the Serie A club for £17 million.

That fee is less than Arsenal paid to Borussia Monchengladbach for his signature in 2016, but it would provide them with some funds to add new players to their squad.

The midfielder is an inconsistent player and his poor displays saw him fall out with the Arsenal fans in 2019.

He almost left the Emirates at the start of last year, but Mikel Arteta convinced him to stay with the Gunners for another season.

As he closes in on a transfer away, he has now spoken about last season at the Emirates.

He insisted that he did well on an individual level, but suggests he could do better with more quality teammates.

He said via Sun Sports: “Football is a team sport and you’re only as good as your team.

“Of course, it was a good year for me personally. I’ve always played and performed.

“But the place at the end of the season is, of course, really bitter and disappointing for us.

“There were certainly a number of issues that didn’t go optimally, but there is now no point in looking back.”