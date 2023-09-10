Youri Tielemans must be wishing he joined Arsenal rather than Aston Villa

After departing Leicester at the end of his contract in 2022-23, Youri Tielemens was one of the finest free agentson the summer transfer market. Many thought the Belgian would push for a move to join Arteta’s project, considering that in the summer of 2022, he was heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates, with headlines such as “Premier League star tells friends his preference is to play for Arsenal” and “Midfield target claimed to be ‘waiting for an offer from Arsenal.”

It is not news that the 26-year-old joined Aston Villa on a free transfer. He didn’t even bother to see if Arsenal would rekindle their interest in him. The ex-Leicester City man has yet to have the greatest of times at Villa Park; he hasn’t been used as the main guy he hoped to have joined them as; he has been demoted to substitute appearances. This role isn’t what he imagined, and he’s expressed his dissatisfaction and, to some part, regret over moving to Villa, saying on Belgian site DH, “The situation is not pleasant.”

“I told the manager that I came to Villa to play. He understands me, but at the moment, he prefers to play with the two midfielders from last season. He told me that soon there will be a succession of games, and I’ll get more playing time.

“I know that answer doesn’t get me anywhere, but what should I do? As soon as I get the opportunity, I want to take it. So far, I’ve started once in the Conference League.”

Given the Belgian’s claims, don’t you suppose he’s questioning why he didn’t join another club, most likely Arsenal? If I were to advise him before he left Leicester, I’d tell him it’s better to be a bench player at Arsenal than a bench player at Villa, don’t you think?

