Youri Tielemans told that “he fits in at Arsenal nicely”

With the news that Arsenal have extended Mo Elneny’s contract for another season, it would appear that Arsenal will only need on more backup midfielder to compete and cover for Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka next season.

There have been numerous rumours about possible arrivals, but the one that seems to stand out at the moment is the Leicester star Youri Tielemsns. It is being reported that with just one year left on his contract with the Foxes he is available for just £25m this summer. At 25 years of age, he is just the right age for Arteta’s project and could have his best years still ahead of him.

Leicester lost out on a place in Europe so he could be keen to cme to the Gunners, and one pundit, the ex-England striker Darren Bent believes he would be the perfect fit for Arsenal. “If he was to leave, I would like him to come to Arsenal,” Bent told talkSPORT as transcribed by the Leicester Mercury. “I really like him, Youri Tielemans.

“I think he is a very good player, he starts in that Belgium team as well. He has got good quality to him. I think he fits in at Arsenal nicely, I really do.”

So it would seem that Tielemans is a very popular choice amongst Arsenal fans and pundits to come to the Emirates, but do you think he is the perfect midfielder for Arsenal?

