Youth talent specialist dumps Tottenham for Arsenal

Arsenal has reportedly poached youth talent specialist Chris Perkins from Tottenham, with Football Insider reporting that he joined them last month.

He made a name for himself at Derby County, where many players progressed from the academy to the first team.

He then moved to Everton, where he spent around 20 months before moving to Spurs in 2021.

However, Perkins did not enjoy his time at Hotspur Way as his input was not considered on crucial decisions around talent management and the club’s academy.

Everton wanted him back, but he has joined Arsenal in the role of professional development phase scout.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the finest talents in English football on our books now and need the best hands to manage them.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah have come through the system to become key players at the Emirates.

Perkins’ reputation at his former clubs speaks for itself and we expect him to do a good job at the Emirates now he is on our books.

A good relationship should develop between him and the club’s coaches, including Mikel Arteta, who has shown a willingness to give chances to players who develop well within the club’s youth ranks.

