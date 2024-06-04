“You’ve got to beat the best to be the best” says Beth Mead on must-win Women’s Euro qualifier

Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson, Alessia Russo and Beth Mead are in the England Women Lionesses’ squad for their two Euro 2025 qualifying matches with France. Arsenal’s Lotte-Wubben Moy is out with an injury and has not travelled with the squad.

The Lionesses first match against France took place on Friday, May 31st at James’ Park, Newcastle. Beth Mead scored the match opener but the Lionesses lost 2-1, after France scored two goals from set-pieces. Beth Mead said after the match “We’re disappointed and frustrated“.

The Lionesses go head-to-head with France again at 8pm tonight, Tuesday June 4th, at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint Etienne. France v England will be shown on ITV4, with coverage from 7:15pm UK, this evening.

France are top of their qualifying group A3 on 9 points, while England are 3rd, behind Sweden on goal difference, with 4 points. Tonight’s match is a crucial one for the Lionesses if they are to get some control of their group which, as defending Euro 2022 champions, they are anticipated to do.

Arsenal star, Beth Mead, has spoken out ahead of tonight’s must-win match saying:

“You’ve got to beat the best to be the best, and we have a target on our back since winning the Euros,” Arsenal’s Mead said.

“But we have enough quality in this team to be able to play against any team and beat them. It’s a tough group and some would say it’s the group of death but you have to beat the best to be the best.”

“If we bring the game we know we can play then we have no reason not to be able to beat this French team.”

If England lost to France tonight and Sweden beat Katie McCabe’s Republic of Ireland, then Sweden will move ahead on points, leaving England languishing in 3rd above only Ireland, who have no points in the group qualifying stages.

The Lionesses really need to be on point and show us what they’re made of tonight – a win against France would point to a brighter journey to Euro 2025..

Michelle M

