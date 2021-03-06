“You’ve got to recognise when the opposition are right on top of you” Keown slams Leno

Martin Keown has slammed Bernd Leno for his role in Burnley’s comical equaliser against Arsenal.

The German goalkeeper passed the ball to Granit Xhaka in a dangerous position and the midfielder failed in his attempt to get the ball to David Luiz.

He hit it straight at Burnley’s target man, Chris Woods and it went into an empty Arsenal goal.

Most fans consider it to be yet another error from their former captain, but Keown thinks Leno is at fault.

He says in the position that Leno and Xhaka were, the German should have hit the ball upfield instead of passing, knowing full well that it was a dangerous place.

He admits that the midfielder made a mistake in his kicking but insisted that Leno should have launched the ball upfield as that is the sensible thing to do because their opponents were obviously around them.

He said on BT Sport as quoted by HITC: “The ball should be launched by the goalkeeper. He plays it in, OK Xhaka gives it away and he shouldn’t, it’s his mistake but don’t give it him. You’ve got to recognise when the opposition are right on top of you. I think Leno should go long there. He doesn’t then the worst nightmare happens and Xhaka gives away yet another goal.”