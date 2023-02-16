“You’ve still got a game in hand.” Thierry Henry urges Arsenal to stay calm in title race

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has urged them to keep calm after they lost the top spot to Manchester City last night.

Arsenal has been chased by City all season and the defending champions finally claimed the top spot with a 3-1 win at the Emirates.

The result means the Gunners have lost two and won none of their last three league matches which could be seen as a huge blow to their chances of winning the title.

However, Henry believes now is not the time to panic and has urged the Gunners to relax and look to win their outstanding game.

Ben Jacobs quotes the ex-striker on Twitter, saying:

“They came to your place & beat you. Can you now show you can respond, & go to Villa & rectify that? Just stay calm. You lost against a great team. Keep your composure. It doesn’t mean everything has to go in the bin. You’ve still got a game in hand.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Henry has been in many title races in the past and won some of them, so he knows what it means to triumph.

Most of the current Arsenal players are inexperienced, but they must learn fast and be very confident about what they can achieve for the club.

City may have won the game, but we are still in the race and definitely can come back to the top of the standings again if we are serious.

