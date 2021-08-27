Yves Bissouma reportedly back on Arsenal’s radar

With four days of the transfer window left, there are indications that there will be a flurry of moves before the window slams shut on the 31st, and Mikel Arteta has indicated that there is still work to be done by Arsenal.
At the end of last season, it was rumoured that Arsenal’s top three midfield targets were Odegaard, Buendia and Bissouma, and with MO already in the bag and Buendia moving to Aston Villa, there is only the self-proclaimed Arsenal fan Bissouma left on the list.
Although the rumours of Bissouma seemed to have died down after we signed his team-mate Ben White, the Sunday Times journalist Duncan Castles has revealed on the Transfer Window Podcast that Arsenal’s interest in Bissouma is far from over. “My information is that there are inquiries from Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal as to how much it would cost to sign him,” Castles said.
“Now he has improved significantly during his time at Brighton and what is quite important here is that his statistics are exceptionally good.
“We know that clubs – in particular United, Liverpool and Arsenal – are particularly heavy on this and use analytics as a filter to decide which players to pursue.”
Obviously, a top player like Bissouma would be expected to choose a Champions League team like United or Liverpool, but the fact that he is an Arsenal fan and has spent the last 3 years in the South of England could give the Gunners an advantage.
The Malian would certainly give Arteta many more options in midfield, but do we have any room to fit another one in unless we still have a couple of departures?
He’s also on Liverpool’s radar according to the Express
Beat me to it!I must have read the same report this morning.
Just get him signed up and you might save your job Edu
We only need Bissouma and Arsenal will shine again.Bissouma is another Kante.Defensive midfield is our weak point and I don’t understand how Arteta has not seen it.We already have Ordegaard back and we now need him and everything will be okay.Pliz I beg bring him
Your last statement in the article is of utmost importance relating to this much awaited transfer. Will there be outgoings? Torreira is gone on loan, Kola, Nketiah, Willian, AMN, Nelson are all waiting in the pipeline not mentioning the situation about Laca and Auba, maybe both will stay or one may leave. If MA decides AMN is required for his versatility than either Soares or Chambers will have to make way. Of course, Bissouma is an exceptional player and will add much needed steel to our midfield and he will definitely be my buy of the season if and when he comes to Arsenal. Either way, there isnt much time left and MA and Edu must act fast. Liverpool and Utd. have CL football, but Bissouma likes Arsenal and his chances of playing week in week out are far much greater at Arsenal.
We definitely need another midfielder, especially with partey picking up injuries makes that even more imperative! Bissouma is perfect. He is a top ball winner, which we ‘badly’ lack in the squad. Pair him with Partey(when fit) or lokonga and you have a dynamic midfield duo with passing ability too! Also a new RB is essential Max Aarons(HG) but if we don’t sign one I think Maitland niles should be first choice, he sort of reminds me of Wan Bissaka but not as good as gim, being defensively sound in one-one situations but can improve going forward.
He will be better than Pathey because Partey is injury prone
For sure Arsenal need Bissouma.He is strong and very very intelligent. and most of all highly reliable, fitness wise. Partey signing was a big mistake, as he is hardly fit .A combination of Xhaka, Bissouma and Lokonga would make our midfield very impregnable.We need steel and drive in our midfield. and Bissouma will provide that.A swap deal involving Bissouma and Eddy Nketiah would also make things easier.
He will be better than Partey, because Partey is injury prone
Combination of Bissouma and Sambi or partey Will be good I just one my team to be like this
Aubamiyang
Aouar. Sm Rowe. Odergaad
Bissouma. Sambi
KTN or Taverez. Chambers or Cedric
Gabriel. Holding. White
Aron Ramsdale
If you want to see the good in white play 3defence All in 3-4-3-1
thats 12 players dude, Aouar will not be joining us
Wheres Saka TP or Pepe?
Leno
White Gabriel Tierny
Partey Bissouma
Saka. Odegaard. Smith Rowe
Lacazette Aubameyang
He should’ve been bought instead of White.
Had we been able to sell Xhaka and AMN, I am pretty sure we would have gone for Bissouma who to me should have been our top priority signing in any event.He is a first class midfielder.
We should target Aouar instead, it will cost Arsenal a fortune.
Luka Jovic anyone?
I can’t find any place for this guy with MA favouring Xhaka. Lokonga looks sharp though! Don’t forget that!
Sell Elneny buy Bissouma simple. Elneny is not going to get another contract and will be free after next season or If we can use AMN as swap plus money then Edu act fast.
Party is injury prone. Elneny should be sold and Bissouma brought in for steel in the midfield