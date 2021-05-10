Yves Bissouma requests to leave Brighton to boost Arsenal’s chances of signing him

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Yves Bissouma this summer after the midfielder asked to leave Brighton.

The Malian has been on the radar of Arsenal for much of this season after becoming one of the best box-to-box players in the Premier League.

He has been one reason why Brighton plays a fine brand of football and he will certainly play for a top team soon.

The next season could see him become a member of a new team and Arsenal will want that to be them.

Brighton wants to keep hold of all their top players as they look to become a mainstay in the Premier League, but the Sunday Times, says the midfielder has asked to leave.

He wants to play for a big team and has told them to accept an offer for his signature if a credible one arrives.

This means Arsenal will now have to battle with Liverpool and Manchester City, who also want to sign him.

The report says the Reds have been watching him and see him as the ideal replacement for the outgoing Georginio Wijnaldum.

City and Liverpool will offer him European football and that could act as a disadvantage to the Gunners.