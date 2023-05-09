Zaha is an Arsenal fan and wants Champions League football, surely Arteta should snap him up?

Wilfried Zaha is one player set to make the headlines this summer. After captivating us for years donning Crystal Palace’s colours, the 30-year-old is tipped to leave Selhurst Park as a free agent. Several top clubs are in the running for him to join their ranks; Arsenal is one of them.

Apparently, Arteta reportedly has him on his six-man summer transfer wishlist. The Spaniard is keen to have a powerful squad next season, and he sees Zaha as an ingredient for that. Looking at Roy Hodgson’s past comments about the winger wanting to play in the Champions League, Arsenal is the club he ought to join.

“I think when the market opens up again, Wilf Zaha will again be a name on many managers’ and sporting directors’ lips, and Wilf will retain his ambition of playing Champions League football and doing things we have not been able to give him while he has been playing here,” said Hodgson some time back, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

After 7 years in the cold, Arsenal is making a comeback in Champions League football; why wouldn’t Zaha want to be there with them when they do so next season? Other than that, I bet Zaha loves what he’s seeing going on at Arsenal – the resurgence.

As Trossard jumped at the chance of joining Arteta’s project, surely Zaha, who is a self-declared Arsenal fan since childhood would jump at the chance to join his favourite club before he retires.

In the end, Arteta will be the one to make the final call on whether Zaha joins or not. If you were in Arteta’s shoes, is a free transfer for Zaha a deal you would sanction?

Daniel O

Mikel Arteta buzzing after Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal – This game was all about pride..

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…