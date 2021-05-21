Zaha reiterates desire to leave Palace, should Arsenal return for him?

Long-term target and boyhood Arsenal fan, Wilfried Zaha has, again, reiterated his desire to move to a top team from Crystal Palace.
The Ivorian has been a long-term target of the Gunners and remains one player who can shine for a big team.
He had a stint at Manchester United earlier in his career, but he struggled to make an impact and returned to Palace.
He has remained with them since but came close to joining Arsenal in 2019 when Unai Emery recommended him to the club.
The Gunners, however, decided to sign Nicolas Pepe instead for a record fee.
Pepe has shown flashes of his brilliant talents, but Zaha would probably make more impact than he has done at the Emirates.
Zaha was speaking about his future recently and reiterated his desire to leave Palace and join a team where he can challenge for trophies.
“I feel like I can have another shot at the top teams, because my dream is to win things, Zaha told The Face.
“I’m good enough to go out there and compete with the best.
“If the opportunity came, I wouldn’t turn it down, because I feel like I deserve it. It’s so I can show my kids: ‘This is what daddy won’.”
Arsenal is still rebuilding their team, do you think the Gunners should move for Zaha again?
Yes please
Overrated and not as good as Pepe. End of!
What of Pepe’s ridiculous rate of ball dispossession?
Stop lying to yourself. Zaha is better than Pepe. Zaha with the same players would do better and just imagine Pepe with Crystal Palace.
1. He said he want to one day show his kids what daddy won so Arsenal is a bad call for him if they go for him. What will he win with project rebuild and all? We are currently the opposite of winners.
2. For Arsenal it would not be a good idea to go for him unless a proper manager is brought in. He is 29 come November and as we are told project rebuild will take some years what is the point of expensive signings such as him?
Any big signing under Arteta is money not well spent until he complete his training. All he is doing now is devaluing our players. How much is Partey worth now? Until he becomes a complete manager he should use younger players along with the old players we have so that he can grow together with them.
Not a priority as he was 2 seasons ago. But if a deal can be done for around 30-35mil then he’s worth given a go.
He is a real treat to any defence, Zaha and Saka on both flanks will tear any defence apart.
Yes but he needs to stop diving every now and then whenever he reaches box in seek of penalty…
No thanks but I like his team mate Eze.
He’s a diving cheat, game after game. Don’t want him near Arsenal. Pepe is genuinely better,many will disagree but look at the stats of Pepe’s “poor” season and Zaha’s good season.
We have Auba, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Nelson and even ESR that already play wing.
Pepe isn’t better than Zaha in any way, shape or form. Also stats don’t tell the whole story. Zaha’s season has been full of injury. From the eye test both at their very best its clear Zaha’s better. Pepe was a poor signing but stats can make players better than they actually are which is why I said before Pepe was signed that he didn’t have world class potential but at the time the stats were in his favor and he was an unkown so many fell for it.
We can but he needs to stop diving every now and then whenever he reaches box in seek of penalty…
will make us better
No. Because we’ve got several right-footed LWs already, such as Aubameyang, Martinelli, Nelson and Willian
If Nketiah can’t be sold and if Balogun fails as a CF, both can also be tried on the left wing. Besides, Tyreece John-Jules, Kido Taylor-Hart and George Lewis from the academy are all right-footed attackers, that like to cut inside and shoot from the left wing
We should’ve looked for the player types we don’t have, such as:
– A towering target man to score from set-pieces in the second halves, in case we can’t score from open play
– A new LB to compete with Tierney, since he’s injury-prone
– A left-footed CAM to replace Odegaard, in case we play with 4-3-3 again next season
– A left-footed DM to compete with Xhaka, if we play with a double-pivot formation next season and he can also be Xhaka’s replacement
Nelson could’ve been a far better player than he is now if only he was sent on loan after his Hoffenheim spell. Still think he has the most potential out of all our youngsters. We should send Nketiah on loan because even if we want to sell him he would go for cheap. Sending him on loan where he’d start week in and out can help us raise his value and even ascertain how good he is so we make a proper decision. Many want o sell Willock but they don’t know what he’s doing at Newcastle is what he was doing at academy level as a box to box CM so its nothing new. Its more of him fulfilling his potential. His game is stats inclined