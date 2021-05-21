Zaha reiterates desire to leave Palace, should Arsenal return for him?

Long-term target and boyhood Arsenal fan, Wilfried Zaha has, again, reiterated his desire to move to a top team from Crystal Palace.

The Ivorian has been a long-term target of the Gunners and remains one player who can shine for a big team.

He had a stint at Manchester United earlier in his career, but he struggled to make an impact and returned to Palace.

He has remained with them since but came close to joining Arsenal in 2019 when Unai Emery recommended him to the club.

The Gunners, however, decided to sign Nicolas Pepe instead for a record fee.

Pepe has shown flashes of his brilliant talents, but Zaha would probably make more impact than he has done at the Emirates.

Zaha was speaking about his future recently and reiterated his desire to leave Palace and join a team where he can challenge for trophies.

“I feel like I can have another shot at the top teams, because my dream is to win things, Zaha told The Face.

“I’m good enough to go out there and compete with the best.

“If the opportunity came, I wouldn’t turn it down, because I feel like I deserve it. It’s so I can show my kids: ‘This is what daddy won’.”

Arsenal is still rebuilding their team, do you think the Gunners should move for Zaha again?