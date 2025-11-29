Zenit winger admits he dreams of playing for Arsenal 

Zenit Saint Petersburg star Luiz Henrique has expressed a desire to join Arsenal, keeping alive his hope of competing in one of Europe’s top leagues. The Brazilian has been in impressive form over recent campaigns and has worked tirelessly to ensure that top clubs around the world take notice of his performances.

This season, Henrique has emerged as one of Zenit’s key players, contributing significantly to their pursuit of domestic success. Although Arsenal has not yet been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, he still has time to impress sufficiently to capture the attention of the Gunners.

A Brazilian at Arsenal?

Arsenal have a history of signing talented Brazilian players, with several already featuring in their first team. Henrique could potentially follow in their footsteps, as the attacker, like most players, aspires to compete at the highest level. He has openly discussed his ambitions and the clubs he would like to play for in the future.

Speaking to Globo, Henrique stated, “I’m going to let life take me. I want to fulfil my contract here at Zenit, but I have dreams of playing for a team in England and playing in the Champions League. Since I was a kid, my dream has always been to play in England. There’s a team there that I like a lot, which is Arsenal. But, as I said, I want to fulfil my contract first.”

Ambitions and Career Goals

Henrique’s comments underline his long-term ambition to test himself in one of the most competitive leagues in the world while participating in the Champions League. His current focus remains on Zenit, where he continues to perform at a high level, but his desire to move to England is clear.

For Arsenal, adding a player of Henrique’s calibre in the future could align with their ongoing strategy of recruiting talented Brazilians and other international stars to strengthen the squad. The 24-year-old’s blend of skill, experience, and ambition may make him an attractive prospect when the time is right.