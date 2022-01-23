“Zero goals in four games for Arsenal. Travesty.” Arsenal journalist reacts to current goal drought

Arsenal correspondent, Connor Humm is unimpressed by the Gunners’ recent performances.

Arsenal is struggling to score goals, and this has affected their performances so far.

The team needs new strikers, as the performances of their current options have been terrible.

The Gunners have not scored in any of their last four matches, two of which were against Liverpool.

It is not the ideal way to start the second half of the season, considering it is our only chance of making the top four.

Humm watched as Mikel Arteta’s side struggled yet couldn’t score a goal and he tweeted:

“vs. Burnley

“vs. Liverpool

“vs. Liverpool

“vs. Nottingham Forest

“ZERO goals in four games for Arsenal. Travesty.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Goals have been a major problem for us in this campaign and we probably need to address it in this window.

With our current options underperforming, we would hardly make any progress as a club without reinforcements.

The race for the top-four is now very competitive and we have to be winning matches like this to make it.

If we continue the second half of this campaign without attacking reinforcements, we might have ourselves to blame, eventually.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka haven’t been on their goal-scoring best lately, but you can’t blame them because they need support as well.