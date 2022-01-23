“Zero goals in four games for Arsenal. Travesty.” Arsenal journalist reacts to current goal drought

Arsenal correspondent, Connor Humm is unimpressed by the Gunners’ recent performances.
Arsenal is struggling to score goals, and this has affected their performances so far.
The team needs new strikers, as the performances of their current options have been terrible.
The Gunners have not scored in any of their last four matches, two of which were against Liverpool.
It is not the ideal way to start the second half of the season, considering it is our only chance of making the top four.
Humm watched as Mikel Arteta’s side struggled yet couldn’t score a goal and he tweeted:
“vs. Burnley
“vs. Liverpool
“vs. Liverpool
“vs. Nottingham Forest
“ZERO goals in four games for Arsenal. Travesty.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Goals have been a major problem for us in this campaign and we probably need to address it in this window.
With our current options underperforming, we would hardly make any progress as a club without reinforcements.
The race for the top-four is now very competitive and we have to be winning matches like this to make it.
If we continue the second half of this campaign without attacking reinforcements, we might have ourselves to blame, eventually.
The likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka haven’t been on their goal-scoring best lately, but you can’t blame them because they need support as well.
Looks like we need Aubamayang back…..just saying….
I was led to believe once Auba was benched we’d be banging them in for fun..
😂😂
Maybe the problem wasn’t Auba all a long then sue 👍
It’s Auba’s fault for not scoring is what some say.
Auba is out, so how is it looking now? Auba is not a savior, but damn sure better than toothless Nketiah.
Laca showing why he should be off in the Summer. A striker that struggles to score; been that way ever since he signed for Arsenal.
Arteta, oh boy. At what point is enough enough? Seen these performances again and again the last 2 and a half years.
Reminds me of the definition of insanity; repeating the same action and expecting different results.
Artetaball personified.
Sanchez is calling out to be signed, Ramsey is still out there, definitely better than all our midfielders bar Partey….
Why are we pursuing players we can’t or won’t sign at the end of the day. Is Arthur the best midfielder available? Let go and look for alternative for God’s sake.
The Florentina Striker doesn’t wanna come to Arsenal, why pay over the odd or beg him to come; he ain’t Messi FFS.
Go after realistic targets! Stop wasting time and beating around the bush.
I dnt get d unnecessary anger, I know we really need dis point, I thought d boys did their best, we had several chances but it wasn’t our lucky day, despite not having any midfielder. I can count the few times lokonga touches d ball and he is supposed to marshal d midfield.
At this stage Arsenal is, we don’t have to waste the available resources, why spend Over 100mil on a player? Our resources are limited, not like City and Chelsea.
What the Hell happened to our Scouts?
I watched Mohammed Salisu played yesterday and I was wondering how Soton got him for only 10Mil. That’s beautiful business and value for money 100x