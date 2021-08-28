Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Zero positives to take from Arsenal’s five-goal defeat at the hands of Man City

Manchester City can celebrate a 5-0 win today, but reality is Arsenal were never in this match.

We were 2-0 down inside the opening 15 minutes, with Ilkay Gundogan heading his side ahead unchallenged inside seven minutes, before Ferran Torres found himself one-on-one with Bernd Leno after the ball was played through our defence, with our defender failing to make a solid contact to clear the attempted pass.

Emile Smith Rowe nearly got us back into the game when he piled pressure on Ederson who failed to clear his lines, but our effort span past the far post.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was struggling with his decision making, and just as we were beginning to believe we may get one on the board and get back into this, Granit Xhaka got himself a straight red for a two-footed tackle.

It was pretty much one-way traffic from that point onwards, and when Jack Grealish’s forward run drew four defenders out of position before teeing Gabriel Jesus up to tap home, the manager must have been considering what would be needed to stop the rot.

Bukayo Saka was the man to make way at the break, being replaced by Mo Elneny, but that didn’t stop the home side from adding a fourth early after the break, with Rodri’s long-range effort beating Bernd Leno at his left post.

Lacazette was next to come off the bench for Auba(for some unknown reason), and while that change did nothing to the game, Bernd Leno did manage to deny our rivals with a number of saves for the next 30 minutes, but Mahrez’s cross was eventually met by Ferran Torres in the box to head in a fifth, and I can’t help but wonder how many they could have scored if they kept their foot on the pedal.

Attention will no doubt turn on the manager’s head for the coming days, and it could well be a long international break for the Spaniard as calls come in for his head.

Could the club finally be persuaded to give up on the ‘process’?

Patrick

  1. fairfan says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:35 pm

    Losing to City and Chelsea was expected. Our season was always going to start in September. Arteta is the one to take us forward. Still think we can make top 4. Keep he faith. Good times are just around the corner.

    Reply
    1. Eddie says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:36 pm

      Are you taking the piss here mate?

      Reply
      1. Kev82 says:
        August 28, 2021 at 2:37 pm

        He has to be Eddie no one could be that positive after that horror show.

        Reply
    2. Highbury Hero says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:37 pm

      We are already in the other top 4 buddy.

      Reply
    3. Adega Olatunji says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:39 pm

      You are the real failure guy, even a Norwich fan will not reason like you just did after a performance like this.

      Reply
    4. Boluwatife says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:39 pm

      We all quite expected to lose but not in the way we lost both. We didn’t give a fight in any. Arteta transformed an Arsenal team that could defend into one that can’t.

      Reply
    5. kori says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:39 pm

      dude we lost yes. but lost 5 nil and could have been 12 nil. get a grip

      Reply
    6. Logic says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:41 pm

      This is not new, in previous articles a lot of fans said same thing in comment section and also asked other fans to not judge Arteta till then 😂😂

      Reply
    7. Kenny says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:41 pm

      I know you are very proud of today’s match. Congratulations for limiting Man City to score only 5 goals and not 8. It is indeed a great achievement! Well done! Trust MA! He is the one and only manager that will bring Arsenal to top 4, EPL titles and Champion League titles!

      The future is so bright for Arsenal!

      Reply
    8. Ambrose says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:41 pm

      What are you are high on? It must be a best seller.

      Reply
    9. Gunners4life says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:43 pm

      Tell me the truthh!!! Are you Arteta or his family member!

      Reply
    10. Bad Ebening says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:45 pm

      Do you realize that we’re currently at the bottom of the table? 20th place ffs

      Reply
    11. John says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:51 pm

      If we had played well but lost all three games I would see your point of view but we have been pathetic. Perhaps you should look at how many shots on target we have had in all three games.

      Reply
      1. John Ibrahim says:
        August 28, 2021 at 2:52 pm

        its the fans fault

        the fans got what they wish for…

        Reply
    12. Awhy says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:51 pm

      Wow! This shows how much backward we are to have as ARSENAL expect to lose against Man city or Chelsea. With this kind of mentality, we will soon be happy being a mid table team. So pathetic.

      Reply
    13. Sir Michael says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:53 pm

      fairfan Are you joking we were clueless had no idea system wrong defence useless Man/City could have scored 7 or 8 Arteta said he will not change he has to go

      Reply
    14. Val says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:54 pm

      WHAT EVER YOU ARE SMOKING, PLEASE SEND ME SOME

      Reply
  2. Eddie says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:35 pm

    Utter embarrassing that’s all I have to say.
    Nothing will change except we change the full club from the ownership.
    Once again, it’s on Arteta.
    He’s done nothing to show he’s learned from last season and it’s embarrassing for anyone to defend him now

    Reply
  3. Stephanie says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:36 pm

    Zero goals and zero positives 😭😭😭

    Reply
  4. Sick and tired says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:36 pm

    F arshita f him f him f him!!!!! Damn resign

    Reply
  5. Kev82 says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:36 pm

    Kolasinac or Cedric motm for me 😂 -9 goal difference zero points. You have to love Arteta 💪

    Reply
    1. Gunners4life says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:39 pm

      Arteta is breaking records at Arsenal!!
      #trusttheprocess

      Reply
    2. Kev82 says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:39 pm

      Pep talking up his buddy Arteta as I predicted 😜

      Reply
  6. Lupe says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:36 pm

    Even not considering the results, Arteta and Edu’s decision making is enough to get sacked at any ‘top club’, we are not a top club though.

    Add the results, and you would think our aim as a club is to lose, its so unimaginable how bad this club is run.

    Expect the worse, hope for the best should be all out mottos.

    Reply
  7. Highbury Hero says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:37 pm

    TMJW come out and take a bow to papa Wenger. Man city have rained on your propaganda posters.

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:51 pm

      Numerous humiliations lol

      Reply
  8. kori says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:38 pm

    I am done criticizing. let’s just move on from this failed experiment with arteta. we know the issues. some see it on tv, some see it in the Emirates. some read about it, some hear about it. let’s just move on. it’s not even worth criticizing any more.

    Reply
  9. Logic says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:39 pm

    Long live King Arteta and may his wisdom always guide us to glory. We might not have been bought by Saudi Royals but we already have the attitude of a royal in form of Arteta. Do nothing, throw people out of Kingdom if they say anything that does not please you and keep spending money on things you don’t require. We already price as manager all we want now is an Arab Prince as owner 😜

    Reply
  10. Big jack says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:39 pm

    I’m done will not watch another game ontill Arteta is gone

    Reply
  11. Stephanie says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:40 pm

    Arteta’s tactics and lineup was just wrong. I believe a better manager would have gotten the best from this squad

    Reply
  12. Uzi Ozil says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:40 pm

    And the Almighty Xhaka (a senior player) came up with such a disastrous tackle. Dude keep letting us down. That’s a major negative.

    Positives

    We conceded 5 goals. It could have been 10.

    It’s tiring. This embarrassment is too much. Same old same old. I know arsenal won’t win today but at least give it a go….

    Reply
    1. Bad Ebening says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:48 pm

      Another positive: no Xhaka for the next three games😂

      Reply
  13. Pirate Dandy says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:40 pm

    Really couldn’t wait for this game.

    We’ve finally been calibrated. I’ll give us a 9th place finish this season.

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:44 pm

      That’s exactly what Rio Ferdinand said!

      Reply
      1. Pirate Dandy says:
        August 28, 2021 at 2:52 pm

        Haha. Oh really?

        I don’t like how they talk about us with sympathy these days. Keane and his lot.

        But that’s our reality.

        Reply
    2. kori says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:45 pm

      9th if they sack arteta early enough.

      Reply
  14. SadGunner says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:40 pm

    Everyone complain about humiliation during Wenger era. But even those games were entertaining ones though we lost. This is really Wenger curse…

    Reply
  15. kori says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    I wouldn’t even joke. its embarrassing

    Reply
  16. Adega Olatunji says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    Well, I will be looking for all the sources of news today to see that Arteta has been sacked

    Reply
    1. Kev82 says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:43 pm

      We should leave the clown in Manchester.

      Reply
      1. Logic says:
        August 28, 2021 at 2:51 pm

        😂😂🤣🤣

        Reply
  17. Gurrosco says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    spuds beat them, most underdogs gave them a fight. We just redefined depressing. Tall Holding lost to Gundongan. Life goes on.

    Reply
  18. Highbury Hero says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    The only consolation is that Arteta won’t be here next month. He should start over at league 2 or something similar.

    We are underdogs to all 19 remaining clubs. If Arteta is still there after 10 games relegation will be confirmed because I can’t see him win any of the fixtures.

    Reply
    1. SadGunner says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:51 pm

      Pre season results were obvious that Arteta is not going to take us forward.

      Reply
  19. Sue says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:42 pm

    I expected to lose as City are the best team in the country, but once again it’s the manner in which we did so.
    Our defending was atrocious! Xhaka – what was he thinking?!
    Bottom of the league.. no points.. no goals.. bloody hell! SMH

    Big shout out to our fans. Those poor sods were still singing ‘by far the greatest team’ at the very end.. I could’ve cried for them!

    Reply
  20. Awhy says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:43 pm

    Arsenal’s reality:
    Matches played – 3
    Win – 0
    Lose – 3
    Goal for – 0
    Goal against – 8
    Goal difference – -8
    Position – 20 we have finally turned to a relegation struggler. So pathetic 🥺.
    Arteta’s defenders will soon come up to blame Wenger, ask for more time and tell us to believe in the process.

    Reply
    1. Awhy says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:54 pm

      Goal against – 9
      Goal difference – -9

      Reply
  21. Bad Ebening says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:44 pm

    Joke of the year
    .
    .
    .
    Trust the process

    Reply
    1. kori says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:46 pm

      lol. which process. trust the process of failing. never!!!

      Reply
      1. Bad Ebening says:
        August 28, 2021 at 2:50 pm

        Trust the losing process lol

        Reply
  22. Adajim says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:48 pm

    That was horrific.
    Am tempted to say Arteta out but I’ll wait till end of October

    Reply
    1. Adega Olatunji says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:54 pm

      You can wait till next year you and Arteta will be enjoying yourselves in championship

      Reply
  23. Logic says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:49 pm

    Saying this for some time but then people get angry Holding is not a top 4 club player not even backup, chambers same if you are playing in defence. I am going to get a stick for this but Tierney is not top defender either forget about being future captain, he has no sense of position and is teared up any avg winger. If you look at it unbiased then you will see that club has to pay double the price for British players but get half the player as compared to other international player. That is true for all clubs not only Arsenal. I mean in which other league would White be bought for £50 million.

    Reply
  24. Sean says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:50 pm

    1st 3 games of the brand new season;
    0 Wins
    3 losses
    No Goals = -9 Difference
    No style of play
    Cannot defend
    But trust the process….

    Another unwanted recored tumbled today, maybe even more than one! Xhaka on a new deal after all the rumours, interviews about leaving then captains the team to a brand new 5 year deal then does his typical mess up and gets a straight red for a stupid tackle that was not needed.

    Embarrassing to the point where I’m not getting mad anymore, it’s the norm these days..

    Something has to change asap or we will be in a relegation battle come May.

    Reply
  25. Chris says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:52 pm

    Those fans supporting the Arteta and edu system or project..Please carry on..when you have decided to come out of the darkness and failures,let us know ok..#In Arteta you will always trust ok

    Reply
  26. Ambrose says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:53 pm

    What was the purpose of the signings made if they are not good than what we already have, kolasinac, Xhaka, soares, were those center backs playing or scare crows? Zero ambition. Tavares is better than kola, lokonga would have done better. If Arteta can’t see building a team around Xhaka is pure failure, then he is mentally blind. Arsenal is starting to prove too big to handle for a man i had hopes for. Ego centric doesnt own up to his own mistakes. Our play is too slow to the extent we cant even initiate a counter attack.

    Reply

