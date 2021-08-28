Zero positives to take from Arsenal’s five-goal defeat at the hands of Man City

Manchester City can celebrate a 5-0 win today, but reality is Arsenal were never in this match.
We were 2-0 down inside the opening 15 minutes, with Ilkay Gundogan heading his side ahead unchallenged inside seven minutes, before Ferran Torres found himself one-on-one with Bernd Leno after the ball was played through our defence, with our defender failing to make a solid contact to clear the attempted pass.
Emile Smith Rowe nearly got us back into the game when he piled pressure on Ederson who failed to clear his lines, but our effort span past the far post.
The Brazilian goalkeeper was struggling with his decision making, and just as we were beginning to believe we may get one on the board and get back into this, Granit Xhaka got himself a straight red for a two-footed tackle.
It was pretty much one-way traffic from that point onwards, and when Jack Grealish’s forward run drew four defenders out of position before teeing Gabriel Jesus up to tap home, the manager must have been considering what would be needed to stop the rot.
Bukayo Saka was the man to make way at the break, being replaced by Mo Elneny, but that didn’t stop the home side from adding a fourth early after the break, with Rodri’s long-range effort beating Bernd Leno at his left post.
Lacazette was next to come off the bench for Auba(for some unknown reason), and while that change did nothing to the game, Bernd Leno did manage to deny our rivals with a number of saves for the next 30 minutes, but Mahrez’s cross was eventually met by Ferran Torres in the box to head in a fifth, and I can’t help but wonder how many they could have scored if they kept their foot on the pedal.
Attention will no doubt turn on the manager’s head for the coming days, and it could well be a long international break for the Spaniard as calls come in for his head.
Could the club finally be persuaded to give up on the ‘process’?
Patrick
56 CommentsAdd a Comment
Losing to City and Chelsea was expected. Our season was always going to start in September. Arteta is the one to take us forward. Still think we can make top 4. Keep he faith. Good times are just around the corner.
Are you taking the piss here mate?
He has to be Eddie no one could be that positive after that horror show.
We are already in the other top 4 buddy.
You are the real failure guy, even a Norwich fan will not reason like you just did after a performance like this.
We all quite expected to lose but not in the way we lost both. We didn’t give a fight in any. Arteta transformed an Arsenal team that could defend into one that can’t.
dude we lost yes. but lost 5 nil and could have been 12 nil. get a grip
This is not new, in previous articles a lot of fans said same thing in comment section and also asked other fans to not judge Arteta till then 😂😂
I know you are very proud of today’s match. Congratulations for limiting Man City to score only 5 goals and not 8. It is indeed a great achievement! Well done! Trust MA! He is the one and only manager that will bring Arsenal to top 4, EPL titles and Champion League titles!
The future is so bright for Arsenal!
What are you are high on? It must be a best seller.
Tell me the truthh!!! Are you Arteta or his family member!
Do you realize that we’re currently at the bottom of the table? 20th place ffs
If we had played well but lost all three games I would see your point of view but we have been pathetic. Perhaps you should look at how many shots on target we have had in all three games.
its the fans fault
the fans got what they wish for…
Wow! This shows how much backward we are to have as ARSENAL expect to lose against Man city or Chelsea. With this kind of mentality, we will soon be happy being a mid table team. So pathetic.
fairfan Are you joking we were clueless had no idea system wrong defence useless Man/City could have scored 7 or 8 Arteta said he will not change he has to go
WHAT EVER YOU ARE SMOKING, PLEASE SEND ME SOME
Utter embarrassing that’s all I have to say.
Nothing will change except we change the full club from the ownership.
Once again, it’s on Arteta.
He’s done nothing to show he’s learned from last season and it’s embarrassing for anyone to defend him now
Zero goals and zero positives 😭😭😭
F arshita f him f him f him!!!!! Damn resign
Kolasinac or Cedric motm for me 😂 -9 goal difference zero points. You have to love Arteta 💪
Arteta is breaking records at Arsenal!!
#trusttheprocess
Pep talking up his buddy Arteta as I predicted 😜
Even not considering the results, Arteta and Edu’s decision making is enough to get sacked at any ‘top club’, we are not a top club though.
Add the results, and you would think our aim as a club is to lose, its so unimaginable how bad this club is run.
Expect the worse, hope for the best should be all out mottos.
TMJW come out and take a bow to papa Wenger. Man city have rained on your propaganda posters.
Numerous humiliations lol
I am done criticizing. let’s just move on from this failed experiment with arteta. we know the issues. some see it on tv, some see it in the Emirates. some read about it, some hear about it. let’s just move on. it’s not even worth criticizing any more.
Long live King Arteta and may his wisdom always guide us to glory. We might not have been bought by Saudi Royals but we already have the attitude of a royal in form of Arteta. Do nothing, throw people out of Kingdom if they say anything that does not please you and keep spending money on things you don’t require. We already price as manager all we want now is an Arab Prince as owner 😜
I’m done will not watch another game ontill Arteta is gone
Arteta’s tactics and lineup was just wrong. I believe a better manager would have gotten the best from this squad
And the Almighty Xhaka (a senior player) came up with such a disastrous tackle. Dude keep letting us down. That’s a major negative.
Positives
We conceded 5 goals. It could have been 10.
It’s tiring. This embarrassment is too much. Same old same old. I know arsenal won’t win today but at least give it a go….
Another positive: no Xhaka for the next three games😂
Really couldn’t wait for this game.
We’ve finally been calibrated. I’ll give us a 9th place finish this season.
That’s exactly what Rio Ferdinand said!
Haha. Oh really?
I don’t like how they talk about us with sympathy these days. Keane and his lot.
But that’s our reality.
9th if they sack arteta early enough.
Everyone complain about humiliation during Wenger era. But even those games were entertaining ones though we lost. This is really Wenger curse…
I wouldn’t even joke. its embarrassing
Well, I will be looking for all the sources of news today to see that Arteta has been sacked
We should leave the clown in Manchester.
😂😂🤣🤣
spuds beat them, most underdogs gave them a fight. We just redefined depressing. Tall Holding lost to Gundongan. Life goes on.
The only consolation is that Arteta won’t be here next month. He should start over at league 2 or something similar.
We are underdogs to all 19 remaining clubs. If Arteta is still there after 10 games relegation will be confirmed because I can’t see him win any of the fixtures.
Pre season results were obvious that Arteta is not going to take us forward.
I expected to lose as City are the best team in the country, but once again it’s the manner in which we did so.
Our defending was atrocious! Xhaka – what was he thinking?!
Bottom of the league.. no points.. no goals.. bloody hell! SMH
Big shout out to our fans. Those poor sods were still singing ‘by far the greatest team’ at the very end.. I could’ve cried for them!
Arsenal’s reality:
Matches played – 3
Win – 0
Lose – 3
Goal for – 0
Goal against – 8
Goal difference – -8
Position – 20 we have finally turned to a relegation struggler. So pathetic 🥺.
Arteta’s defenders will soon come up to blame Wenger, ask for more time and tell us to believe in the process.
Goal against – 9
Goal difference – -9
Joke of the year
.
.
.
Trust the process
lol. which process. trust the process of failing. never!!!
Trust the losing process lol
That was horrific.
Am tempted to say Arteta out but I’ll wait till end of October
You can wait till next year you and Arteta will be enjoying yourselves in championship
Saying this for some time but then people get angry Holding is not a top 4 club player not even backup, chambers same if you are playing in defence. I am going to get a stick for this but Tierney is not top defender either forget about being future captain, he has no sense of position and is teared up any avg winger. If you look at it unbiased then you will see that club has to pay double the price for British players but get half the player as compared to other international player. That is true for all clubs not only Arsenal. I mean in which other league would White be bought for £50 million.
1st 3 games of the brand new season;
0 Wins
3 losses
No Goals = -9 Difference
No style of play
Cannot defend
But trust the process….
Another unwanted recored tumbled today, maybe even more than one! Xhaka on a new deal after all the rumours, interviews about leaving then captains the team to a brand new 5 year deal then does his typical mess up and gets a straight red for a stupid tackle that was not needed.
Embarrassing to the point where I’m not getting mad anymore, it’s the norm these days..
Something has to change asap or we will be in a relegation battle come May.
Those fans supporting the Arteta and edu system or project..Please carry on..when you have decided to come out of the darkness and failures,let us know ok..#In Arteta you will always trust ok
What was the purpose of the signings made if they are not good than what we already have, kolasinac, Xhaka, soares, were those center backs playing or scare crows? Zero ambition. Tavares is better than kola, lokonga would have done better. If Arteta can’t see building a team around Xhaka is pure failure, then he is mentally blind. Arsenal is starting to prove too big to handle for a man i had hopes for. Ego centric doesnt own up to his own mistakes. Our play is too slow to the extent we cant even initiate a counter attack.