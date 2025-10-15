Zidane validates Arsenal’s interest in Serie A man

Zinedine Zidane has spoken highly of Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, whose growing reputation has attracted the attention of Arsenal. The Turkish attacker has quickly become one of Juventus’ most promising talents and is now seen as a central figure in the club’s long-term plans. Despite Juventus working on a new contract to secure his future, Arsenal remain interested and continues to monitor his progress closely.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have built a reputation for identifying and investing in elite young talent. The club has already supported the manager with several top-tier signings in recent seasons, and Yildiz could be the next major acquisition if circumstances align. His versatility, technical quality, and confidence in front of goal have made him one of the standout young forwards in European football.

Zidane’s Admiration for Yildiz

Zinedine Zidane, a legendary former Juventus player himself, was recently asked about Yildiz and offered high praise for the youngster’s abilities. Speaking via Express Football, Zidane said, “I like him, he is a good player. He scores goals. He has quality. He still needs to improve and prove himself.”

Zidane’s comments reflect the growing admiration within the football world for the Turkish starlet, who continues to make an impression both domestically and internationally. His combination of creativity, balance, and clinical finishing has made him one of Serie A’s most exciting emerging players. Although still developing, Yildiz already demonstrates maturity beyond his years and a strong understanding of the game.

Arsenal’s Interest and Future Prospects

For Arsenal, Yildiz represents the type of player who fits perfectly into their evolving project: young, technically gifted, and capable of growing into a world-class performer under Arteta’s guidance. However, the Gunners must first manage their squad carefully before making a move. With attacking depth already in place, adding Yildiz would require creating space for him to play regularly, as he is not a player likely to accept a peripheral role.

As Juventus moves to secure his long-term future, Arsenal’s pursuit may depend on how negotiations in Turin unfold. Regardless, Yildiz’s continued rise suggests that it is only a matter of time before Europe’s elite clubs begin to compete for his signature. His potential has drawn admiration from one of football’s greatest icons, and if his development continues at this rate, he could soon become one of the continent’s most sought-after forwards.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…