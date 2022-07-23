Zinchenko admits he is an Arsenal fan and believes in Arteta – “A dream come true”

Arsenal’s newest signing Oleksandr Zinchenko has given his first interview with the official Arsenal website and he has made it clear that he supported the Gunners since he was a kid, watching players like Thierry Henry, and he says its a “dream come true” to finally wear the famous Red & White jersey.

His first words in the interview were: “Thank you so much. First of all I would like to say this is a boyhood dream come true, because I was a massive fan when I was a kid. Since Thierry Henry and young Cesc Fabregas was playing here, I was just enjoying watching those games, that Arsenal. And obviously I started to love this club, so I am so excited and I cannot wait to play for this amazing club.”

When asked about this picture from when he was a kid, Oleks said: “Yeah, I remember that was in Donetsk, when I was at the Shakhtar academy, and like I said already, it’s a dream come true.”

The deal was very quickly agreed between the player, Man City and Arsenal, and Zinchecko was asked if Mikel Arteta was instrumental in his decision to choose Arsenal. “I would say it’s the most important role in my decision because I’ve known Mister for a while, I used to work with him at Manchester City. Since the first day at City I knew that he’s going to be a very good manager. The way he can see football, especially I was watching the last season of Arsenal’s games and I was really enjoying it. You can see in the style, the picture of the game, so I would love to see it (while) playing and being involved.

“The way we were working together, I was so impressed because I remember how many times we were working hard in the training sessions and then straight after with individual stuff and I took a lot from the manager and I hope I can take even more.”

This new addition to our ranks is hopefully another piece of Arteta’s great jigsaw project, and he admitted that the presence of Gabriel Jesus also played a big part. “Oh, to be honest we are close to each other and I love him so much. He’s my big friend and I would like to say he was also involved in the discussions and all these things, so he’s told me a lot of good things about this amazing club and about this atmosphere, and the guys and everyone here, so I’m really impressed and so excited.”

“I’m always in touch with him, even when he was at City or when he left, so I was always with him.”

Zinchenko has won many trophies with Man City, so how does he feel about how Arteta’s project is progressing at Arsenal? “I’m ready for another challenge. I’m not here just to waste my time and the time of Arsenal because the club is always in front of everyone. I am here to achieve big things and I hope we can win some titles, and I hope we are going to fight for every title in which we are going to be involved. Even from the last season, I was watching The Arsenal’s games and I could smell it’s coming, you know? The team is growing up so quickly and I think it’s time. It’s time to do our best and to achieve something big.”

I like to hear all our new arrivals talking with confidence about the future of this Arsenal team, and as they grow together I am looking for some very happy memories by the time we get to the end of this campaign.

Arsenal are going places!

Welcome to Arsenal, Oleks!

