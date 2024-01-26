Zinchenko admits he needs to “work even harder”

Oleksander Zinchenko has had a lukewarm season so far and he hasn’t been as consistent as he was for most of last season. This season, there have been games where he’s been lacklustre, but there have also been games when he’s been outstanding, like the 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Some have urged that Arteta consider which games he plays and which he doesn’t, as he struggles in some and excels in others. There have also been suggestions that Arsenal should be bold and purchase a left-back to motivate Zinchenko to work harder, or maybe bench him.

With all of the talk about what to do with the ex-Manchester City star to get him back on track, he has admitted that he is unhappy with his inconsistency, but he has dealt with it before and knows that he simply needs to work harder, avoid mistakes, improve, and strive to be the best version of himself.

The left back told the Athletic: “I’m definitely not the super-happiest man on the planet, but I know there are some moments when you have ups and downs. I’m pretty sure that everything will be fine.

“I’ve been in this position a couple of times in my life and I know how to behave on that. I know how to deal with [the competition]. There is only one direction – to work even harder – and I’m focusing on the team.

“You need to look at yourself. What you have done well? What mistakes do you need to avoid for the future? But even if you play good, there is always space to improve. The key is just being the best version of yourself.”

Zinchenko admitting that he hasn’t been at his best is fantastic. It implies that he understands where all of the discontent with his performance stems from and will work to improve.

He was the key to Arsenal’s game plan in the 2022–23 season; he was the one who brought the inverted full-back role to life. Arteta just needs to find some way to get him back to his best ASAP.

