Zinchenko and Partey offer Arsenal a small fitness boost

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey are expected to step up their injury recovery in the coming days as both players near a return to action for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been without both players in the last few weeks, and Arsenal has done well in their absence.

However, at this stage of the season, the Gunners need all their key men to be fit and available to play and would be eager to recover Zinchenko and Partey soon.

Standard Sports reveals that both players are now very close to returning to action and have stepped up their recovery.

Arsenal will soon get a chance to field them in games at this important stage of the term.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko and Partey are two of our key men, and we have missed their influence in matches, so hearing they will soon be available to play is a huge boost.

Our current available squad members are good players, but these stars will make our team much better when they become options for Mikel Arteta to use.

In the next few weeks, we could suffer more injuries as it is an inevitable part of the game, and we need our current injured stars to return so we do not feel the impact of more injuries.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…