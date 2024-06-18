Zinchenko and Trossard have nasty start to the Euros but Saliba keeps a clean sheet

As the Euros continue, plenty of our Arsenal players have been in action for their countries in the hope to go into the next round. As much as it sucks to have to wait for a new season, at least we get to watch some of our players get out and compete for their countries, here’s a rundown of everything that happened yesterday.

The first match of the day was Romania vs Ukraine where Oleksandr started for his country in their 3-0 defeat to Romania. Zinchenko had a pretty poor game along with the rest of his squad and were humiliated by Romania in the first 60 minutes of the game. Zinchenko played a full 90 minutes but kept losing the ball and Romania’s defence ran through Ukraine after a dominant performance and walked away with the three points. Zinchenko and Ukraine play Slovakia next which will be another huge task for the Ukrainian side.

Next up Leandro Trossard started from Belgium in their 1-0 defeat to Slovakia. Trossard have a decent game before he was subbed off in the 74th minute and came close on a few occasions but his country couldn’t seem to catch a break after two gals being disallowed by VAR and walked away defeated after a strong game from Slovakia. Trossard had 39 touches and walked away with 14/21 (67%) accurate passes, not having the best game of his life. He tried his best to get his country back on level terms but it just wasn’t enough. Belgium will play Romania next who as I reported above just beat Ukraine 3-0 and will be another big challenge for the Belgium side.

Finally, William Saliba started and played a full 90 minutes for France, keeping a clean sheet and walking away victorious 1-0 over Austria. Saliba had a solid game starting at centre back and really showed why he should be selected. Having 73 touches throughout the game and walking away with 59/62 (95%) accurate passes, he won 2/3 of his ground duels and completed 4/5 long balls. Saliba stayed compact and lead his backline to victory, walking way with another clean sheet and strengthening his chances for more game time in the tournament. France play The Netherlands next where they could be without their captain and star player Mbappe as he picked up a broken nose against Austria.

Daisy

