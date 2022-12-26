Zinchenko backs teammate to thrive for Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko is the latest member of the Arsenal squad to back Eddie Nketiah to do well in place of Gabriel Jesus.

The Englishman is set to become the club’s first-choice striker for the next three months after Jesus got injured while playing for Brazil at the World Cup.

The Brazilian had benched him for much of this season, and they are two different types of attackers, with some fans lacking confidence in Nketiah.

However, his teammates are backing him to do well, and the latest to show him support is Zinchenko.

‘I have no doubts that Nketiah is going to do his job amazingly and everyone trusts him,’ he told Arsenal’s official website.

‘We have such a great group of people. We have this feeling of togetherness. As a team, we need to stick together.

‘He [Jesus] is one of the leaders in our team. He’s a true warrior. I have no doubts he’ll be back much stronger than before, knowing him personally and knowing his character.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah did well in the second half of last season and helped us nearly qualify for the Champions League, but he needs more Premier League minutes this term.

Perhaps when he plays more often, he will score more goals and deliver the performances we have been searching for from him this season.