Zinchenko confident his injury problems are over as Arsenal prepare for title assault

Arguably Arsenal’s two best signings this summer were from the reigning Champions Manchester City, when Arteta raided his old club for Gabriel Jesus and Oleks Zinchenko.

They both made massive contributions to our excellent run that left the Gunners at the top of the EPL table before the break, although the Ukranian captain was plagued with injury problems that had to carefully managed.

Unluckily, Arsenal have now lost Jesus for the next few months after he had to have an operation on his knee which was injured while playing for Brazil in Qatar, while Zinchenko has been gradually managing his recovery, and it sounds like he believes he is now ready to take amuch fuller part in the rest of the campaign.

Zinchenko told Sky Sports: “You know, I have a little muscle tightness, but I’m nearly there, so don’t worry about this. Obviously I’m also working hard to get my fitness back and to be with the team as quickly as I can.

“It’s the worst feeling to be fair… for every footballer to be out of the team. And yeah, in the last couple of months, I was struggling a lot but I hope everything is in the past already. And now, I’m fully focused and so excited for the rest of the season.”

This is excellent news for us as he brings an extra dimension to our defence and midfield, so the longer he stays fit the better our chances of lifting the title at the end of the season….

———————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Dubai, Jesus’ injury and some thoughts on incoming transfers

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids