Zinchenko declares ‘the right words at half-time’ setup comeback victory

Oleksandr Zinchenko was interviewed after the final whistle of Arsenal’s comeback win over Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon, with the Ukrainian on the scoresheet on the day.

The Gunners came back from 1-0 and 2-1 during an thrilling 90 minutes this weekend, scoring twice in injury time to bring all three points back to the Emirates Stadium.

Goalscorer Zinchenko has now credited the teamtalk received at half-time for their victory, stating: “The manager said the right words at half time. What we needed to do on the pitch in the second half. Everyone wanted to get back out onto the pitch as soon as possible, we went out of the door even before the whistle.

“That was a good reaction from all of us. Nobody went down, everyone wanted to get the ball, show courage to win the game and we showed it in the second half.”

The defender was then asked about his first goal for the club, but he insists that there was no time to celebrate with the team still needing to find a winner.

“It was 2-2 and we wanted to score another one, so there was no time for celebrations,” he responded. “I’m so happy to help the team, but for me, the three points were the priority.

“It was so important for us to be back on track. It’s not just about in terms of points and the table. It’s about the rhythm and our mood in the dressing room and the training ground. We just need to keep fighting until the very end.”

It was a huge three points for us, especially coming after a winless run that stretched to four matches, and we can hopefully put our blip behind us now and push on with a little consistency.

Arteta does seem to get his point over in the dressing room, and hopefully this win will be what was needed to get the belief back into the squad.

Patrick

