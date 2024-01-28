Zinchenko describes Arsenal’s players in just one word

Oleksandr Zinchenko has provided one word descriptions for some of his Arsenal teammates in a new TikTok interview with The Athletic.

The Ukrainian has become a key player at the Emirates since making the move from Manchester City. Credited with elevating Arsenal’s status and redefining the left-back position, Zinchenko’s impact has been significant.

His arrival led to Kieran Tierney becoming surplus to requirements, and the Scotsman is currently on loan at Real Sociedad for the current season.

Despite these changes, Zinchenko has also had the opportunity to interact with some exceptional players at the club, contributing to Arsenal’s transformation into a title contender once again.

In an interview with The Athletic, the defender participated in a TikTok video where he was asked to describe each player mentioned with one word.

For Saliba, he responded with “Rolls Royce,” for Gabriel Magalhaes: “Wall,” for Martin Odegaard: “Magic,” for Bukayo Saka: “Starboy,” for Declan Rice: “Horse,” and for Kai Havertz: “Giraffe.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the finest players in the league and Zinchenko’s description of his teammates is nice to hear.

We hope these players will remain in top shape and continue to deliver top performances for the team in the next few terms.

This second half of the season is an important period for us and we look forward to seeing an improvement in how the team plays.

