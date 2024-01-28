Zinchenko describes Arsenal’s players in just one word

Oleksandr Zinchenko has provided one word descriptions for some of his Arsenal teammates in a new TikTok interview with The Athletic.
The Ukrainian has become a key player at the Emirates since making the move from Manchester City. Credited with elevating Arsenal’s status and redefining the left-back position, Zinchenko’s impact has been significant.
His arrival led to Kieran Tierney becoming surplus to requirements, and the Scotsman is currently on loan at Real Sociedad for the current season.
Despite these changes, Zinchenko has also had the opportunity to interact with some exceptional players at the club, contributing to Arsenal’s transformation into a title contender once again.
In an interview with The Athletic, the defender participated in a TikTok video where he was asked to describe each player mentioned with one word.
For Saliba, he responded with “Rolls Royce,” for Gabriel Magalhaes: “Wall,” for Martin Odegaard: “Magic,” for Bukayo Saka: “Starboy,” for Declan Rice: “Horse,” and for Kai Havertz: “Giraffe.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have some of the finest players in the league and Zinchenko’s description of his teammates is nice to hear.
We hope these players will remain in top shape and continue to deliver top performances for the team in the next few terms.
This second half of the season is an important period for us and we look forward to seeing an improvement in how the team plays.
Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our battering of Crystal Palace by our BRAZILIAN EAGLE HUNTERS
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
But Arsenal needs to ramp up the tempo as we approach the business end of the campaign.
There is no doubt the gaffer need better alternatives, individuals whose rotation into the side will not diminish the effectiveness.That will mean more established players and, in order to attract them, greater willingness from the manager to chop and change.
The gaffer wants Saka to be capable of playing more than sixty games in a given campaign, but it would surely be no harm if the mystery winger Neto were to start a third of them.
Still the area of greatest intrest may, in fact be the one in which we are heavily stacked with experience, It is little secret the biggest mistake made in the summer was not to sign another young and powerful midfielder to restore the age balance.
An amusing selection of words and surprisingly APT, suggest.
Not sure that Giraffe is as complimentary as the other rather nicer, though realistic, words. Giraffes are creatures of some oddity I suggest and very unlike horses,who are extremely useful, workmanlike, with a gentle nature, though with huge strength and dertermination.
I would be most interested to hear other Gooners one word descriptions for far more of our players, including our lesser effective ones, including from the last decade going back. Ozil for example; how about ARMCHAIR!