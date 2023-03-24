Zinchenko discusses sharing energy with Arsenal fans in this title race

Oleksandr Zinchenko has quickly become a crowd favourite at the Emirates, having only moved to the Emirates in the summer.

The left-back’s arrival is one of the catalysts to Arsenal’s success this season as they chase a Premier League crown.

He has won the competition several times on the books of Manchester City and that experience is proving invaluable.

Mikel Arteta knew this and brought the Ukrainian and Gabriel Jesus to the Emirates at the end of last season.

Both players have been impressive and Zinchenko has created a bond with the Arsenal fans already.

The Ukrainian was recently videoed waving at some Arsenal fans and explains it in an exclusive with Mail Sport,

‘This is one of my favourite corners in London.

‘Every time I’m passing this pub – because it’s the way to my home – and every time there is a lot of Arsenal fans.’

He adds: ‘Every time I try to put my window down and scream because after (a game) I have incredible energy. And you just want to share these emotions with them.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko is a fine decent person and the Ukraine crisis has made even more people fall in love with him.

The defender will continue to show great form on the field if he stays fit. If we win the title, his transfer to the club would be one of the most important we have had.

