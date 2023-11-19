Zinchenko earns a FIFPRO award nomination for Ukraine war activism

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been nominated for a FIFPRO award in recognition of his ongoing activism concerning Russia’s invasion of his homeland, Ukraine.

The left-back has emerged as a prominent and vocal figure, openly discussing the war in Ukraine and using his platform to address various individuals and governmental bodies.

Zinchenko has fearlessly supported his country while maintaining a high level of performance on the pitch for both his club and national team.

His activism has earned him a nomination for the 2023 FIFPRO Merit Awards, specifically in the categories of Activism, Impact, and Voice. The winners will be honored during the annual general assembly in South Africa on Thursday, November 23, according to the announcement on the FIFPRO website.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko has done very well in creating awareness about his country’s plight and he is one of the few players who have continued to speak about the Ukraine-Russia war.

He is a hero in his country and we are proud of his sense of responsibility, which he has not allowed to affect his performances on the pitch.

