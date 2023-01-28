Zinchenko gives his reaction to Arsenal losing to Man City

Oleksandr Zinchenko was clearly emotional in the game between Arsenal and Manchester City last night, with the Ukrainian clearly not happy to be on the losing side.

However, he eventually lost the game as City dumped the Gunners out of the FA Cup, but the Ukrainian put friendships aside in the game and nearly got into a melee.

After the match, he took to his Instagram account to deliver a message.

The Premier League winner wrote:

“Not the result what we came for but we will bounce back! There are no old friends – there are friends with whom there are many good memories and you will always be glad to see each of them.

“There is no past home – there is a place where you were very happy, and now you are happy to return.

“Thank you Etihad for the warm welcome!

“See you soon at Emirates, I hope you will have fun!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Facing your former club can be an emotional affair, which was the case for Zinchenko.

He clearly wanted to win and didn’t care if he had friends among the squad of Arsenal’s opponents.

The left-back is showing the remarkable character and attitude we need to end this term successfully.

If more of our players can give their 100% when we step on the pitch, we will have more PL wins and do well in the Europa League.

