Zinchenko has become a managers dream using Arsenal’s tactics

Is Zinchenko one of the world’s best Inverted fullbacks?

Oleksandr Zinchenko in my opinion could be one of the world’s best inverted fullbacks. With back-to-back impressive performances for Arsenal this season, he seemed to be everywhere you looked.

Zinchenko, who is one of our best players, has really impressed me this season so far, playing the inverted fullback role for Arteta, suits his game play completely. Linking up well with both new signings Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard, our left wing has looked composed but dangerous.

Constantly winning back possession and breaking the line through the middle, Zinchenko might be one our most important players this season. With experience in the Champions League, starting him on Wednesday night against PSV in our return to The Champions League, was a no brainer for me, bringing confidence from the moment the whistle blew, he looked in complete control against PSV.

For a player who floats into the midfield when in possession, he also has the ability to track back fast to his original position, clearing the line and helping out in defence as well as bringing the ball forward to attack. He always seems to be involved in the build up of our goals, working well in the middle of the pitch with Rice and Odegaard, being used as extra support for our midfielders.

Zinchenko seems like a managers dream, he listens and does whatever he’s told to, without any complaints, and understands exactly what’s being asked of him, bringing leadership and passion to Arteta’s Arsenal side. Since joining from Manchester City last year, when fit, he’s been outstanding.

With Arteta known to try play around with formations, Zinchenko will be the perfect player to have on the pitch to help implement the boss’ plans. After just a year at Arsenal the 26-years-old has been incredible in the red and white. Arguably one of the best fullbacks in the league to play in the inverted role, Arsenal looks to have a hidden gem on their hands.

Arsenal fans will be hoping we see many more years of Zinchenko at the Emirates, a clear fan favourite and a key player for this Arsenal side moving forward.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How impressed have you been with Zinchenko so far this season?

Daisy Mae

———————————————

