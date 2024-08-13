Zinchenko has earned a place against Wolves after excelling in Arsenal’s pre-season games

Oleksandr Zinchenko is striving for relevance with his recent performances for Arsenal.

Zinchenko was one player who most Arsenal fans would have preferred to see leave this summer. The Ukrainian international had a disappointing 2023–24 season, with his inverted fullback role making him a liability as teams exploited the space he left behind, and wingers also gave him a run for his money because he was always struggling at 1 v 1’s.

The Ukrainian’s struggles at left back, along with injuries, made him a liability in Arsenal’s defence, forcing Arteta to opt for alternative options, including Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior, to fill in the position.

Arsenal signed Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna this summer to end their struggles at left back, and everyone is confident the Italian will secure the position. Looking at Zinchenko’s last two performances at LB against Leverkusen and Lyon, however, you can’t help but think he’s recovering his initial Arsenal form and putting him in contention for left back.

There has been a noticeable improvement in how crisp he has appeared technically, which was not present last season. He seemed to be enthralled by the prospect of becoming a peripheral member of Arteta’s Arsenal squad. He now demonstrates a strong sense of purpose and intent in his passes, and he is adept at cutting through the midfield. We almost thought him a flop, but he looks like a rediscovered asset.

If he maintains his fitness and builds on his momentum, Arteta will undoubtedly have to offer him more minutes than initially planned.

Darren N

