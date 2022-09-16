Zinchenko injured in training ahead of Brentford game

Arsenal are still suffering greatly in the midfield department ahead of our clash with Brentford on Sunday, with Thomas Partey and Mo Elneny out of action, not to mention Emile Smith-Rowe.

Our other midfield backup Oleks Zinchenko, who has already missed a couple of weeks through injury, was our big hope to partner Granit Xhaka in place of Lokonga on Sunday, but it has now been revealed that the Ukranian has suffered another injury in training so won’t be availablr to face the Bees and won’t be joining up with his national team during the coming break.

The Ukrainian FA have just released a statement which read: “The Arsenal player suffered a calf muscle injury during training at the club, which will require about two weeks for treatment and recovery. Oleksandr immediately personally informed the head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Oleksandr Petrakov, of the unfortunate news by calling him. We wish Sashka a speedy recovery.”

So, it looks like we will be relying on Lokonga to partner Xhaka against Brentford, as they are our only two midfielders available, but it also means that Kieran Tierney, who has only played the full 90 minutes in one game this season, must continue at left back.

Let us hope that we have most of our players return to fitness after the international break, as we will be playing two games every week up until the World Cup.

We certainly hope Thomas Partey will be available for a run of games for a change…

