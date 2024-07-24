Zinchenko insists Arsenal does not need to mirror Man City to win the league

In the last two seasons, Arsenal’s primary obstacle to winning the Premier League title has been Manchester City.

The Gunners have come close twice in successive terms, failing to secure the title on the final day of last season. Each time, Man City has edged them out for the crown, suggesting there might be aspects of City’s approach that Arsenal is missing.

Naturally, this raises the question of whether Arsenal needs to emulate the champions to finally overcome them and win the title. However, Arsenal defender and former Manchester City player Oleksandr Zinchenko insists the Gunners do not need to copy City to achieve this goal.

Zinchenko believes that Arsenal should focus on their strengths and continue developing their own style rather than trying to replicate Manchester City’s formula for success.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I don’t think we need to copy someone like City.

‘Of course at the moment they are probably the best team in the world. If you look at the stats and titles they have won in the last couple of years, it is amazing.

‘You always need to look at the best but not be like them — we need to be on top of them.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

City is one of the best clubs in the world, and we can understand why this suggestion will arise.

However, they are not unbeatable, and we are really close to finally beating them to become England’s champions.